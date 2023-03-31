Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

It’s no secret that One of One patch rookie cards are among the few offerings to die for in the hobby. As seen in how Luka Doncic’s RPA rose to prominence and value, there’s really no reason to pass up on this amazing piece of memorabilia. Taking this thought further, Topps and Fanatics have joined forces to come up with the ultimate One of One rookie card, thanks to the use of an MLB debut patch for baseball players stepping on the field for the first game of their respective careers.

Coinciding with MLB Opening Day, both Topps and Panini announce the impending release of rookie cards containing the MLB Debut patch inside them. Mike Mahan, Fanatics Collectibles CEO, said that the first game of any player is an important moment in somebody’s career in the MLB. And since it’s also important for baseball card collectors, Mahan adds that Fanatics has partnered with Topps to come up with the ultimate set of One of One patch rookie cards for those in the hobby.

Made for the moment. We've partnered to create the ultimate rookie card! Starting today, every player making their @MLB debut will wear an "MLB Debut" patch on their uniform for their first game. That patch will then be used to create the ultimate 1/1 rookie card! pic.twitter.com/4Vwoynb4YX — Topps (@Topps) March 30, 2023

The way it works is every rookie playing their first game will wear the MLB Debut patch on their uniform. After the game, that said patch would be taken and encased into a One of One baseball rookie card and sold to the market. Michael Rubin, CEO and founder of Fanatics, said that in this way, collectors would have a chance to own a part of history by owning a sports card with the player’s debut patch in it. For his part, Tony Clark, the MLB Players Association Executive Director, said that these upcoming Topps baseball cards show that a player’s MLB debut will only happen once and it’ll draw fans closer to the sport itself.

At this point in time, it’s not yet known how these Topps baseball cards with an MLB Debut patch in them will be sold, what products they’ll be in, or how much they’re going to cost in the market. What’s certain is that baseball card collectors will definitely be on the hunt for these pieces of memorabilia when they are released by Topps and Fanatics in the near future, favorably with a patch that players used on MLB Opening Day.