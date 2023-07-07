Former Tottenham Hotspur player Gary Linekar has given his take on Harry Kane’s transfer saga in this summer window. The Tottenham Hotspur captain has been linked with a move away from the club, with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Manchester United in the mix for him.

Giving an interview to the BBC, Linekar believes that Kane will stay in the Premier League. However, he will not be in the English top flight just to break the record of Alan Shearer. He said, “Would Harry Kane stay at Spurs just to break Alan Shearer's Premier League goals record? No,”

“I think the problem is Tottenham Hotspur are probably further away than they have been for a long time in that sense. And I love Spurs, and I was a player there.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It's about personal goals, but it's not. It's a team sport, and you want to win things. I would never tell anyone wants to do – it's his career – and if he stays at Spurs and beats Alan Shearer's record in terms of Match Of The Day, we would all love to see that.

“It will be interesting to see what happens with Harry Kane – if he stays or goes. I think he was pretty close to going to Real Madrid, but then Kylian Mbappe announces he might want to move, so I think that put that on hold. Who knows what will happen.”

Kane has been considered a replacement for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid. However, considering that he wants to stay in the Premier League, a move to Manchester United seems likely. Moreover, the Red Devils secured Champions League football for next season, which is a competition that Kane wants to be in.