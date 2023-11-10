Explore Tottenham's challenges as Richarlison undergoes surgery, adding to the team's woes alongside defensive setbacks.

Tottenham Hotspur faces a challenging period as Brazilian forward Richarlison undergoes surgery for a groin issue, sidelining him for the coming weeks. The confirmation comes after Richarlison revealed his struggles with health and hinted at the need for pubic surgery after a disappointing defeat to Chelsea.

The Lilywhites, already grappling with injuries to Micky van de Ven and James Maddison, received another blow with red cards for Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero, ruling them out of the upcoming Premier League clash against Wolves. While Maddison's inclusion in Gareth Southgate's England squad provides a glimmer of hope, concerns persist about the overall squad's fitness, with uncertainties surrounding the availability of key players.

Despite the setbacks, manager Ange Postecoglou remains optimistic, emphasizing the need for tactical adjustments in light of defensive challenges. While van de Ven may avoid surgery for his hamstring issue, early estimates suggest a prolonged absence until at least January, adding to Tottenham's defensive woes.

The absence of Richarlison further complicates Tottenham's attacking options, putting pressure on other forwards to step up. With key players facing uncertainties, the Lilywhites navigate a crucial period, hoping the international break provides a much-needed respite for the squad's recovery.

As Tottenham strives to overcome this challenging phase, the team's resilience will be tested, and fans eagerly await the return of their key players to full fitness, hoping for a turnaround in fortunes in the coming weeks.

This is arguably the toughest time of the decision for Postecoglou after he has led Spurs to their best start in a Premier League campaign. After their first league defeat with multiple injuries, it's about time that they show what they are made of.