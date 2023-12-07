Tottenham's manager Ange Postecoglou, has spilled the beans on his love affair with Football Manager in a recent interview

Tottenham‘s manager Ange Postecoglou, has spilled the beans on his love affair with Football Manager in a recent interview reported by GOAL. The seasoned manager, who has had an impressive start in English football, revealed some of his best and worst memories from playing the popular football simulation game.

Postecoglou shared a particularly memorable virtual coaching stint with Southend United on Football Manager. In this simulated world, he achieved remarkable success by guiding the National League side all the way to UEFA Champions League glory. However, the sweet taste of triumph quickly turned bitter as he faced an in-game sacking just six months later. It seems the challenges of football management, even in the digital realm, are never too forgiving.

Despite the rollercoaster ride in the virtual world, Postecoglou emphasized his commitment to a positive style of play, both in the game and on the actual pitch. The interview offers a glimpse into the manager's tactical philosophy and sheds light on his experiences, including his fondness for Japan.

The revelation about Ange Postecoglou's online adventures adds a unique and relatable dimension to the seasoned manager's profile. Beyond the real-world successes and challenges, it's evident that his passion for the beautiful game extends to the virtual realm.

As the interview concludes, football enthusiasts and gamers alike are reminded that Football Manager 2024 is now available for purchase, inviting players to step into the shoes of a manager and navigate the complex world of football management. You can purchase Football Manager 2024 here.