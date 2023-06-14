Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min revealed that he played through a sports hernia injury for most of the season, as reported by Rob Guest of Football London. Son underwent surgery right after the Premier League season ended on May 28 and is already back in training with the Korean national team.

Son talked about his injury and recovery.

“I played through it for eight to nine months, but couldn’t go on anymore, so I made the decision finally and underwent surgery,” Son said, as quoted by Korean football writer Steve Han. “Even for simple actions like passing or turning, every movement starts from your core muscles, but that’s exactly where my pain was. I was only able to do 60 percent of what I could do at 100 percent [throughout the season].”

Son is only a couple of weeks removed from surgery, but the 30-year-old is doing everything he can be to available for Korea in their two upcoming friendlies. He said that he wants to be part of new manager Jurgen Klinsmann's first win.

Tottenham and Son faltered this season, finishing outside of the European places in eighth. After winning the Golden Boot last season with 23 goals, Son scored 10 times in 36 Premier League games this season.

Tottenham could be going through a major locker room shakeup soon as rumors fly that Harry Kane will transfer away from the club. What that means for Son Heung-Min's future remains to be seen, but the Spurs winger's focus now is getting back to full strength before August.