The Premier League continues as Tottenham hosts Everton to celebrate their home opener. We're live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, sharing our Premier League odds series and making a Tottenham-Everton prediction and pick.

Tottenham played to a 1-1 draw with Leicester City, failing to get a win in their season opener. Things were scoreless in the 29th minute when Pedro Porro finished a beautiful header off a great setup by James Maddison to put Tottenham on the board. However, manager Ange Postecoglou and his boys could not protect the lead as they allowed Jamie Vandy to put a header into the net in the 57th minute.

Rodrigo Bentancur endured a yellow card in the 64th minute. Dangerously, Tottenham nearly fell behind in the 71st minute, but goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario made a good save on Hardy's attempt to keep it tied.

Tottenham dominated the shots, firing 14, with six hitting the target. They also had a 94 percent passing accuracy and a 71 percent possession rate. The Hot Spurs also had 13 corner-kick chances. However, they could not capitalize on them.

Everton lost 3-0 in their opener to Brighton and Hove. Unfortunately, scoring was difficult for them, and the first signs of trouble happened in the 26th minute when they allowed Kaoru Mitama to strike to give Brighton and Hove the lead. Everton allowed Danny Welbeck to strike in the 56th minute to make it 2-0. Then, Ashley Young and James Tarkowski each took a yellow card. The frustrating night ended when Simon Adingra finished it in the 86th minute.

Everton managed 1o shots, but only one that hit the target. Moreover, they only had a 37-percent possession rate and one corner-kick chance. Managing seven offside calls also did not help.

Over the last seven matches, Tottenham has won three matches, with the other four finishing in a draw. Everton has not won at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since September 13, 2020.

Here are the Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Tottenham-Everton Odds

Tottenham: -260

Everton: +600

Draw: +400

Over 2.5 goals: -213

Under 2.5 goals: +155

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Everton

Time: 10 AM ET/7 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Tottenham Will Win

It was surprising to see Tottenham struggle to score against Leicester City. Therefore, expect some adjustments as they attempt to win in front of the Tottenham faithful.

Vary had one goal, with both shots hitting the target and seven passes. Meanwhile, Bobby De Cordova-Reid finished with one shot and 21 passes. Harry Winks paced the midfielders with 39 passes. Meanwhile, Wilfred Ndidi finished with two shots, one on target, and 23 passes.

The defense was stout, not allowing Leicester City to cross into their territory often. Yet, they still allowed way too many chances. Goalkeeper Mads Hermanson finished with five saves and one goal conceded.

Tottenham will win this matchup if it continues to apply pressure on the defensive end and maintains possession of the ball. Additionally, their scorers must find ways to connect with the net.

Why Everton Will Win

Everton looks just as bad as they did last season, possibly worse. Unfortunately, they played terrible football in front of the faithful at Goodison Park. They need their offense to play significantly better to have a chance to pull off the upset.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was the best forward for the Blues. Yet, he, along with none of the forwards, registered a single shot. Midfielder Jack Harrison paced the midfielders with three shots, including one that hit the target and 16 passes. Idrissa Gueye had a shot and 26 passes.

The defense did the best it could, given the lack of possession. James Tarkowski delivered six clears. Overall, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made two saves but conceded three. It just was not a good night for him or the defense. Now, he will have another challenging opponent in the Hot Spurs.

Everton will win this match and shock the world if they can formulate a good offensive scheme and deliver passes to set up more shot attempts. Then, they must avoid turning the ball over or committing too many fouls.

Final Tottenham-Everton Prediction & Pick

Everton disappointed many in the opener, as some believed they could at least register a draw. But they again struggled to put shots on goal, and they seem to be on pace to continue their terrible stretch from last season, when they finished 19th in the Premier League in goals. Tottenham will also have more motivation to come out and win, which spells trouble for Everton. Take Tottenham to win this matchup as Everton struggles to keep up.

Final Tottenham-Everton Prediction & Pick: Tottenham (-260)