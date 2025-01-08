ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the first leg of a Carabao Cup semi-final as Tottenham faces Liverpool. It is time to continue our Carabao Cup odds series with a Tottenham-Liverpool prediction and pick.

Tottenham has not been in good form as of late. They have not won in their last four games, having three losses and one draw. That includes a 6-3 loss to Liverpool at the end of December. On the year, they are just 13-5-11 between all competitions. Their last win was at the Carabao Cup, winning at home over Manchester United 4-3. In the Carabao Cup, they defeated Coventry City, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Liverpool has not lost a game since a Premier League game on September 14th. They are 23-4-1 on the year and have won four of their last five games. In their last game, they had a draw with Manchester United. So far in the Carabao Cup, Liverpool has defeated West Ham, Brighton, and Southampton.

Since the start of the 2000-01 season, these two squads have met 52 times. Liverpool has come away with 28 wins, while Tottenham has 12 and there have been 12 draws. Liverpool just defeated Tottenham 6-3 on December 22nd and has won four of the last five times against Tottenham. They last played in a Carabao Cup fixture in 2016, with Liverpool winning 2-1.

Here are the Tottenham-Liverpool Carabao Cup odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Carabao Cup Odds: Tottenham-Liverpool Odds

Tottenham: +370

Liverpool: -180

Draw: +340

Over 3.5 goals: -132

Under 3.5 goals: -106

How to Watch Tottenham vs. Liverpool

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: Paramount+

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why Tottenham Will Win

Tottenham has scored well this year. Across all competitions, they are averaging 2.1 goals per game, scoring 61 goals in 29 fixtures. Further, they have been strong in the first half, scoring 1.03 goals per game in the first half this year. Tottenham has also scored better at home this year, scoring in 15 of 16 home fixtures, scoring 2.38 goals per game.

Tottenham has been led by Dominic Solanke. Solanke has scored 11 goals on an expected 10.8 goals this year. Further, he has five assists, in 22 starts and 26 total appearances. Meanwhile, Brennan Johnson has been solid this year. He has scored 11 times on an expected 9.4 goals this year. Further, he has three assists this year. Leading the midfield is James Maddison. Maddison has scored eight goals this year while adding five assists. Finally, Son Heung-min has scored seven goals and six assists.

Tottenham has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed 42 goals across 29 fixtures this year, good for 1.45 goals per game. Still, they have not been as strong at home, giving up 1.69 goals at home per game this year. Guglielmo Vicario has been the primary man in goal for Tottenham. He has four clean sheets while stopping 38 of 53 shots on target.

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool has scored well this year. They have scored in 27 of 28 total fixtures this year, scoring 70 goals over 28 games. That is good for 2.5 goals per game this year. Further, Liverpool is even better at scoring on the road. They have scored in all 14 road fixtures this year, scoring 2.64 goals per game on the road this year. Liverpool has also averaged.96 goals per first half this year.

While Mohamed Salah could be playing his last season at Liverpool, he has been great this year. Salah has scored 21 goals on an expected 19.1 in his 27 games and 25 starts. Further, Salah has 17 assists this year. Luis Diaz is also having a great year. Diaz has scored 12 times this year on an expected 7.5. He has also collected two assists this year. Further, Cody Gapko has scored 12 goals with year with four assists. Liverpool also has five other players with three or more goals. One of those is Darwin Nunez, who has moved the ball well too. He has four goals and three assists.

Liverpool has been dominant defensively. They have allowed just 24 goals in 28 fixtures this year, which is good for 0.86 goals against per game this year. They have not been as strong on the road on defense, but still have allowed just 1.07 goals per game on the road this year.

Final Tottenham-Liverpool Prediction & Pick

Tottenham has struggled heavily as of late. They have lost four straight, and have just two wins in their last 11 games overall. Further, they were just dominated by this Liverpool squad. In that game, Tottenham was down early, allowing three goals in the first half, and training 3-1 at the half. Further, they allowed both Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah to score twice. Mohamed Salah has been difficult for Tottenham to stop. He has scored in four of the last five games with Tottenham, including two games with two goals. Expect another good game from Salah and a Liverpool win.

Final Tottenham-Liverpool Prediction & Pick: Liverpool ML (-180)