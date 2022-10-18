Touhou LostWord Getting New Units and Reruns – October 20, 2022

The global version of Touhou LostWord is getting more content for this month. Maintenance will happen on October 20, 2022, and with it comes new characters and event reruns. Read on to find out more about the new units, as well as upcoming banners and events for Touhou LostWord.

New Banners and Units

Touhou LostWord will run two banners and introduce two new units after maintenance on October 20. The first banner is entitled “Festival: Saint, Shock & Feng Shui.” It will feature L1 Soga no Tojiko, making her debut as a playable unit in the global version of the game. First introduced in the Touhou Project game Ten Desires, Tojiko is a vengeful spirit who can cause thunder. She first fights the player in the game’s fifth stage, serving as its mid-boss. She later appears in the game’s final stage to help the final boss, Toyosatomimi no Miko, fight the player.

This banner will also include reruns for the standard unit L1 Mononobe no Futo and the limited unit L1 Toyosatomimi no Miko.

The second banner is entitled “Festival: Perfect Ghost of Spring.” It will introduce Yuyuko Saigyouji (Cherry Blossom), a new limited unit from the in-game A7 universe. First introduced in the game Perfect Cherry Blossom, Yuyuko is a ghost who is capable of manipulating death. She kicks off the game’s incident by stealing the essence of spring from Gensokyo to help a youkai cherry tree in the Underworld, known as the Saigyou Ayakashi, reach full bloom. Doing so will also help her discover who lies beneath it. Players confront her at the game’s final stage, where she asks them for the last bit of spring that they are holding on to.

A7 Yuyuko comes from a universe where that incident never ended; thus, in her world, Gensokyo is still engulfed in a never-ending winter.

Both banners will have regular versions and Ascending Step Up versions. Each banner will also include rate-ups on their respective characters. Once these banners end on October 27, 1:59 AM UTC, L1 Tojiko will join the Standard pool of units. A7 Yuyuko and L1 Miko, on the other hand, will not join the Standard pool. Make sure to pull for them if you have the chance!

Event Reruns

In celebration of Halloween, Touhou LostWord will rerun a Lite version of the event “Rumia & Remilia’s Trick or Bullet!” from October 20 to October 27, 1:59 AM UTC. Join the characters of Gensokyo as they dress up in fun costumes and celebrate Halloween the way they know how: by shooting (magical) bullets and giving people candy. There is one condition, though: before you receive anything, be it bullets or candy, you must chant “Trick or Bullet!”

Aside from the event, the in-game shop will include a Costume Relay pack that will give players costumes for the event’s featured characters. The event will also include point exchange shops, where players can spend points obtained from event stages to buy resources.

Other Ongoing and Upcoming Events



The Hakurei Shrine Reitaisai log-in bonus is currently ongoing. Players who log in for 7 days from now until November 16, 2022, 11:59 PM UTC will receive free copies of the story card “9th Hakurei Shrine Fall Reitaisai” along with coins and Seal Crystals. There will also be a 1.5th Anniversary Countdown Dev Letter log-in bonus. This log-in bonus will give players resources, including a free Paper Doll and menu BGM featuring A7 Yuyuko’s theme. Aside from the upcoming events, the game is currently running events from its 2 Million Downloads Celebration. This includes the Guaranteed Festival Prayer, Special Tasks for the EX Stages and other in-game actions, and its 2 Million Download Login Jackpot. These 2 Million Downloads events will end on October 27.

Lastly, Dev Letter #17 will happen on October 24, 1:00 AM UTC over on the official Touhou LostWord Youtube channel.

Ready to explore Gensokyo and shoot some dazzling magical bullets? The global version of Touhou LostWord is available on the Apple App Store and the Google Play store.

