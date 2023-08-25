The first round of the Tour Championship had plenty of twists and turns to it. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler started the day with a two-stroke lead thanks to the tournament’s staggered scoring format but closed Thursday's action a stroke off the leaders after stellar performances from a trio of players.

Collin Morikawa shot a 9-under 61 to take a share of the lead heading into round two. He's joined by Keegan Bradley, who shot a 7-under first round, and Viktor Hovland. The three are at 10-under par to start the second round.

Scheffler opened up a five-shot lead at one point in the opening round of the Tour Championship but a brutal back-nine lost him the lead.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

“I'm obviously pretty frustrated with how I played today,” Scheffler said, via Mark Schlabach. “I got off to a pretty good start, and then I had a few three-putts today, which definitely is frustrating. Then I had the bad swing there on the par-3, 15.”

Scheffler was 3-under on the round through 10 holes before a disaster class during holes 11-15. The 27-year-old bogeyed back-to-back holes on 11 and 12, then triple-bogeyed the par-3 hole 15 after hitting his tee shot in the water, his first triple-bogey on a par-3 this season.

RECOMMENDED
Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy, FedEx Cup, BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy’s back problem gets worrying update amid Tour Championship

Jay Postrado ·

Rory McIlroy, Tour Championship, PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy back injury, FedEx Cup

Rory McIlroy battling through troubling back injury at Tour Championship

Luke Norris ·

Scottie Scheffler, PGA Tour, Tiger Woods, PGA Tour greens in regulation, Tiger Woods' 2000 season

Scottie Scheffler in range of bonkers stat not seen on PGA Tour since Tiger Woods’ epic 2000 season

Luke Norris ·

Scheffler is looking for his first Tour Championship win and his seventh PGA Tour win in the last two years. He was in a similar spot last year, entering the Tour Championship as the leader. He had a six-stroke lead heading into the final round, only to see it slip to a victorious Rory McIlroy.

Scottie Scheffler has some work to do if he wants to capture the Tour Championship. Playing like he did during Thursday's front-nine will go a long way.