Lin Build Guide: Matrices, Relics, Team Comp

With new updates come new characters, and Version 2.0’s announcement has revealed a couple of very interesting ones that may strike your fancy. One of them is Lin, an upcoming simulacrum with a soft voice and distinguished appearance. She is an incredibly flexible unit who can effectively support allies, or deal great and consistent damage under high investment.

In this article, we will be going through an overview of Lin’s moves and abilities, her ideal matrices, combat relics, and team compositions.

Basic Moves and Abilities

Lin wields the Shadow Weaver, which is a large black-coated fan used to create gusts of icy projectiles towards foes. Lin possesses very high ratings for both Shatter and Charge, making her a fantastic support when combined with her element. Her element is called Aberration, which can mark an enemy for 5 seconds, and explodes for extra damage based on a percentage of the damage it took during the mark’s duration.

Lin’s can string her normal attacks up to 5 times, whether she’s on the ground or midair. Her hold attack lets her charge three times, gaining resistance during the action and dealing damage to surrounding foes.

Skill

Moonlight Realm

A Moonlight Realm of the moon is formed around yourself for 15 seconds. In the Realm, gain a 10% damage bonus, you can double jump multiple times, gain 20% increased jumping ability, and reduce stamina consumption by 50% (cooldown 30 seconds).

When using Shadow Weaver inside Moonlight Realm, enter the state of “Cold Air”, where your falling speed is greatly reduced. Jumping while moving in a direction will allow you to perform a shuttle and launch an attack dealing 66% of ATK + 3 and spawn 1-3 Nightblooms.

Passive: Inside Moonlight Realm, a Nightbloom will be generated near a target every 0.8 seconds. When using Shadow Weaver inside Moonlight Realm, increase damage by 50% against targets with less than 20% HP. When using Shadow Weaver inside Moonlight Realm, teleport away from the target when you are about to take damage, cooldown 10 seconds.

Lin’s Skill is a powerful ability that creates a large AoE field which provides numerous buffs to the player. The ideal way of using this ability is to set up your combos that take advantage of the Moonlight Realm’s buffs. A good example is using Nemesis and Crow to abuse aerial attacks, paying no mind to dangers near the ground.

Moonlight Realm also has a unique perk of providing a specific bonus based on the pair of elements of your two other weapons. All combinations have a corresponding bonus, so think of it as a free boon for any team composition.

Discharge

Gravity Weave

When a weapon is fully charged or triggers Phantasia, switching to this weapon from another weapon removes all debuffs from the wielder and releases a gravity field with a strong pull, dealing damage equal to 542% of ATK + 29. After 5 seconds, the gravity field explodes in a wide diffusion wave, dealing 271% of ATK + 14 damage. During the discharge animation, become immune to damage for 2.6 seconds (does not take effect in Apex League).

This ability further enhances Lin’s power as a utility character, as it provides a useful crowd-control option when fighting against a group of spread-out foes.

Lin Build Guide: Matrices

Lin 4-piece

2-piece Set – Successful attacks increase your attack power by 3%/3.7%/4.3%/5% for 18 seconds, stacking up to 5 times. If multiple sets are used, only the highest star set will take effect.

4-piece Set – Traveling 5 meters within Moonlight Realm will grant 1 stack of [Moon’s Realm], increasing your total damage by 7%/8.3%/9.6%/11% for 15 seconds, stacking up to 3 times. Effect is active in the background. If multiple sets are used, only the highest star set will take effect.

Lin’s 4-piece set is a powerful tool for increasing her own damage by a significant amount. Since Aberration’s damage cap is based on Lin’s ATK, increasing her attack power is the best way to make use of this unique element.

Sobek 3-piece

3-piece Set – Increase damage dealt by 6%/7.5%/9% for each enemy nearby. Up to 3 stacks.

This SR relic isn’t exceptional, but it packs a punch on certain domains where enemies are usually abundant. This set is a good starting point if you’re new to the game.

Lin Build Guide: Combat Relics



Confinement

Create an area of confinement with a radius of 7 meters for 10 seconds. Energy pulses within the area, dealing elemental damage equal to 73.4% of ATK every second, based on the current weapon’s element. Targets that touch the edge of the area are afflicted with a 2-second stun effect. 240-second cooldown.

This SSR relic poses a difficult problem for foes trapped inside Lin’s area: Try to escape and take the hit from the relic, or stay inside and fight the uphill battle? The downside to this relic is its lengthy cooldown, but it can be devastating when used at the right moment.

Cybernetic Arm

Fire a Cybernetic Arm to pull the selected target to you, or you to the target. Deal 100% damage on hit, strongly suspend the target, and regenerate weapon charge by 300. Can be used to access hard-to-reach areas, and stores up to 2 charges at a time. Regain 1 charge every 30 seconds.

If you want to get up close and personal, this SR relic is amazing, especially in PvP. Fighting against Lin’s nightblooms is already quite difficult, and having this to control the enemy makes it much harder to avoid her control.

Team Compositions for Lin

Universal Support Lin

There’s really no ideal composition for Lin–her passives and her element lets her fit into any pair of characters you want to play with. Ideally, you’d want to have an Elemental and a Type resonance (like Volt and DPS resonance) to optimize your damage even further.

Summary

Lin is an incredibly versatile unit that can perform a lot of roles all at once, so pulling for her is definitely a great investment for the future of your account.

We hope this Lin Build Guide helped you in optimizing your build for Tower of Fantasy’s first limited-time event weapon. Will you be spending your Special Orders on her? For more Tower of Fantasy Guides, click here.