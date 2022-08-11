Tower of Fantasy Apologizes for Login Issues Hours After Launch

It hasn’t even been a full day yet since open-world MMORPG Tower of Fantasy has launched, and players have already experienced login issues. Players were having trouble registering and staying connected to the servers, too.

The following announcement was posted on the official site:

Dear Wanderers,

Tower of Fantasy was officially launched on August 11 at 00:00 (UTC+0). Since then, we have noticed several issues which led to negative issues for some Wanderers. We are also aware that some content will need to be optimized in the future.

At present, the problems related to queuing, disconnection and inability to register and login have all been fixed. Other problems will be fixed within the next 48 hours. As a token for sticking with us, we will offer individual compensation for the following issues:

Unable to login/disconnection from server

Recipients: All Wanderers who registered by the deadline on August 11 at 23:59 (UTC+0)

Compensation: Dark crystal ×300

Failed account registration/login

Recipients: All Wanderers who registered by the deadline on August 11 at 23:59 (UTC+0)

Compensation content: Dark crystal ×300

Thanks to everyone’s love and support, we managed to reach the top of the free games charts in 22 countries before the global version of Tower of Fantasy was launched. That’s why we hope to show our appreciation to you once again by giving additional compensation to all the dear Wanderers who have supported Tower of Fantasy:

Recipients: All Wanderers registered before 00:00, August 17 (UTC+0)

Compensation: Gold nucleus ×10

The above compensation will be sent to your mailbox within 24 hours from the time this announcement is issued. The items will expire 14 days after arriving in your mailbox. Please claim them in time.

All of these compensation equates to 12 draws on the in-game gacha.

The server issues were presumably due to the massive influx of players, causing tens of thousands to be stuck in the login queue.

Before this, Wanderers also experienced a different bug where they didn’t receive anything that they purchased from the shop. This prompted a quick emergency patch from the team, and also came with its own compensation. This bug has been fixed.

