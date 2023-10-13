After a 92-win season and an NL Central title, the Brewers were unable to advance in the postseason once again, losing their fifth straight playoff series. This defeat was especially frustrating, as the Wild Card series gave them home-field advantage for every game against the Arizona Diamondbacks — a team that went 84-78 during the regular season.

With so many strong regular seasons followed by weak postseason showings, the pressure will be on the front office to spend in the offseason and fill the obvious gaps in the team in hopes of creating a team that can make a deep run in October. While signing free agents will be the priority, the club should also look to explore its options in the trade market. Here are two trades the Brewers must consider this offseason.

Acquire Rangers 3B Josh Jung

The third-base position is a spot that has plagued the Brewers in recent years, especially this season. A different player has led the team in starts at the hot corner in each of the last six seasons, and Milwaukee third-basemen had a combined WAR of -0.9 in 2023. Brian Anderson appeared in 96 games at third base this year, and while he demonstrated flashes of his strong glove and powerful bat, the former Miami Marlin continued to suffer from the injury issues that have prevented him from playing a full season since 2018.

The trade market at third base is not ideal right now, as there are really either older, big-name players with sizeable contracts, or young talents yet to reach arbitration. The former would be expensive to acquire for the Brewers, while teams are unlikely to trade for the latter. In the free agent market, Matt Chapman and Jeimer Candelario are the top candidates this winter, but if the Brewers are looking to trade for a third baseman, then Josh Jung of the Texas Rangers might be the man to get.

Jung had an All-Star rookie season, posting a .781 OPS (which would have been third-best on the Brewers) while also rating as an above-average defender. The Rangers will be hesitant to trade a young star like Josh Jung, but if the team falls in the playoffs, it will likely be due to its pitching. The Brewers specialize in producing arms and could tempt the Rangers with the combination of a young arm and a veteran pitcher. A guy like Aaron Ashby could be in play here, but it is more likely that Milwaukee would send Robert Gasser and a reliever such as Trevor Megill.

The trade market is not ideal for third basemen at the moment, but regardless, the Brewers need to be aggressive to fill the glaring hole at third base.

Acquire Giants 1B/OF LaMonte Wade Jr.

Designated hitter has been a glaring issue for the Brewers in recent seasons. 22 players slotted in at the DH spot this year for Milwaukee, with none playing more than 49 games this year. They combined for a WAR of -1.0. Meanwhile, it has been a decade since the team has employed a consistent first baseman. The team seemed to have some continuity with Rowdy Tellez, but after 35 homers a year ago, he only managed 13 in 105 games this year while still barely hitting above .200.

This would not be the most exciting deal for Brewers fans, but LaMonte Wade Jr. is an underrated first baseman who would immediately be a lineup fixture for the next five years. While he does offer some power (17 homers in 135 games in 2023), it is his plate discipline and ability to get on base that make Wade such a valuable player. He finished 13th in MLB this year with an on-base percentage of .373, ranking in the 96th percentile in both chase rate and walk rate. With his ability to play first base, outfield, and likely DH, LaMonte Wade offers Milwaukee the positional flexibility the club craves and a much-needed left-handed bat. Again, sending Robert Gasser — a fringe Major Leaguer who had 166 strikeouts at Triple-A this year — is likely enough to get this deal done.

A right-handed option for the Brewers would be Los Angeles Angels infield Brandon Drury, a guy with an OPS of .803 this year who could be available on the cheap during the franchise's likely rebuild.