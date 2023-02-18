Following his arrest, former Alabama receiver Traeshon Holden won’t be charged on accusations of felony unlawful use of a weapon and coercion and misdemeanor menacing. The update comes shortly after Oregon dismissed the transfer from the football program because he was arrested on Wednesday.

Holden transferred to the Oregon football team for the 2023 season after playing for Alabama in 2021 and 2022. The Lane County District Attorney’s office told KEZI that it won’t file charges against Holden after reviewing body camera footage and video surveillance from the incident

“Traeshon Holden did nothing wrong,” Jacob Houze, Holden’s attorney, said in a statement. “The Lane County District Attorney’s thorough review of the evidence has confirmed that. Now that he has been exonerated, he deserves to have his good name back.”

The DA office also used an interview with an additional witness to make its decision.

It’s not yet known if the decision will mean that Holden can return to the Oregon football program.

“We are aware of the incident involving Traeshon Holden, and he has been dismissed from our team,” Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said shortly after Holden’s arrest. “We have high standards for the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our football program, and we are disappointed when these standards are not met. We will continue to hold everyone in our program accountable for meeting our expectations.”

There had been high hopes for Holden in Oregon’s offense for the 2023 season, Holden transferred from Alabama after recording 25 catches for 331 yards and six touchdowns in the 2022 season.

Holden has 21 catches as a sophomore during the 2021 campaign.