The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Milwaukee Bucks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Portland Trail Blazers go on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks as Damian Lillard faces his former team for the first time. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Trail Blazers-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Trail Blazers are having a rough season, but they are coming off a win. The Jerami Grant has been the best player for the Blazers all season. He is scoring 22.8 points per game, but does not accumulate many other stats. The Blazers are very happy to have Malcolm Brogdon back, though. He is scoring 17.7 points per game, and he leads the team with 5.7 assists. In the past two games, Brogdon has scored 39 points while racking up 13 assists, as well. DeAndre Ayton is dealing with a back problem, but he is probable for the game against the Bucks.

The Bucks are a very good team. They are 11-5, and they have won four of their last five games. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the team with 29.2 points per game to go along with 10.3 rebounds. Damian Lillard is not far behind with 25.2 points per game, and he leads the team with 6.4 assists. Brook Lopez is coming off a 39-point game, but what is more impressive is his ability to protect the rim. Lopez is tied for first in the NBA with 2.9 blocks per game. Khris Middleton will miss the game with an Achilles injury while Antetokounmp is probable, even though he is feeling under the weather.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trial Blazers-Bucks Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +13 (-110)

Milwaukee Bucks: -13 (-110)

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Bucks

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: Root Sports, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

Portland needs to keep up offensively with the Bucks. The Bucks allow 118.4 points per game, so there is a fantastic chance for the Blazers to do some scoring. The Blazers do have Brogdon back, so him and Grant are going to have to have a big game. With those two players, the Blazers should be able to keep up for the most part. The spread is pretty large, so the Blazers do not need to keep it all that close, as well.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks are a very good team, but they are even better when Giannis and Lillard are on the court together. The Bucks are 10-3 when the both of them play, which should not be surprising. The two superstars are some of the top scorers in the NBA, and it shows when they are on the court together. If they can both have a good game, the Bucks should be able to cover the spread, and blow out the Blazers.

As a team this season, the Bucks score over 120 points per game. They are just one of three teams to do so. The Blazers will give up points if the Bucks can get their shots off. Teams shoot 49.2 percent from the field against Portland this season, and the Bucks are third in that category on offense. Milwaukee should be able to put up another 120-point game.

Final Trail Blazers-Bucks Prediction & Pick

As mentioned, the spread is a large one. I am always hesitant to bet on a spread like that, especially in the NBA. We do see a decent amont of blowouts, but any team can go off on any given night. For this game, I think Lillard is going to perform a little better than usual, and help lead the Bucks to a massive victory. I will take Milwaukee to cover the spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Bucks -13 (-110), Over 232.5 (-110)