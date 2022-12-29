By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The Portland Trail Blazers are performing much better this year than they did last season. If we’re being honest, they’re actually playing better than expected. The Blazers currently have a win-loss record of 18-16. That puts them right in the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference. In fact, the Blazers are currently in eighth place in the West. They are half a game behind the Dallas Mavericks and just ahead of the Utah Jazz. As of this writing, the Trail Blazers have also just arrested a three-game skid by beating the Charlotte Hornets. Nevertheless, there are some holes to plug on Portland’s roster. That means coach Chauncey Billups and GM Neil Olshey need to make some interesting decisions by the time the trade deadline comes along. Here we will look at a couple of 2023 NBA trade deadline predictions for the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers have recovered from a difficult second half of the previous season and are now in the running for a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Yes, the team may need some additional support to become serious contenders for the championship during the prime of Damian Lillard’s career. Having said that, the acquisition of Jerami Grant and Lillard’s own return to relatively good health are good signs. Even Jusuf Nurkic’s production and the development of young players Anfernee Simons and rookie Shaedon Sharpe have contributed to the team’s success this season. This has been a pleasant surprise for Portland, which was not really expected to be a legitimate playoff contender in the West at the beginning of the year.

Lillard himself has been performing exceptionally well. He currently averages 27.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. He is also shooting 38.0 percent from three-point range in his 22 games. The Blazers should take advantage of this strong start and consider making sacrifices in the future in order to acquire win-now help. That said, potentially using Sharpe as a trade piece and also offering young players like Nassir Little and Keon Johnson could work. Keep in mind that they have only a few more years of Lillard at his best. This means that now is the time for Portland to go all-in on their pursuit of a championship.

Now, let’s discuss a couple of way-too-early predictions for the Trail Blazers at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.

1. Blazers acquire frontcourt help

If the Trail Blazers decide that they want to make changes to their roster, one good upgrade would have to be at the backup center spot. The team is in great need of another backup center to provide competition for or replace Drew Eubanks behind starter Jusuf Nurkić.

Interestingly enough, one guy Portland can target is a player they actually drafted back in 2020, Isaiah Stewart. Currently, Stewart has retained the starting center position for the Detroit Pistons. However, we expect rookie Jalen Duren to potentially overtake him at some point. This gives the onus to Portland and other teams to consider inquiring about Stewart’s availability at the deadline.

Remember that Stewart is a defensively-skilled center who can also stretch the floor offensively. That kind of skill set for a complementary big man would be a valuable addition to Portland’s rotation. Stewart could potentially spell Nurkić or even play alongside him. Take note that Nurkić is a skilled offensive player, but he is not known for his shot-blocking or quickness on defense.

In exchange, the Blazers could potentially part ways with a pair of young players and a second-round pick in exchange for Stewart. One guy who could be included in that is Justise Winslow, whose expiring salary of $4.1 million should facilitate a trade.

2. Blazers make a play for a two-way wingman

Aside from a complementary big man, the Trail Blazers could also benefit from having more versatile forwards. They just need players who excel on both ends of the floor. Yes, many teams in the modern NBA could benefit from this type of depth. However, Portland is particularly in need due to the defensive weaknesses of their current roster.

Remember that while Lillard and Simons are strong offensive players, they may have difficulties on defense when playing together. That was actually the case with Lillard and CJ McCollum in the past. Therefore, the Blazers need reliable defenders who can also contribute on offense at the wing positions. Sure, Jerami Grant meets these requirements, and Josh Hart often performs well in both areas. However, the latter is somewhat small for a wing position and does not have a consistently accurate outside shot. Rookie Shaedon Sharpe has shown promise. However, as a 19-year-old, the team will be cautious about relying on him too much, especially in the postseason.

This is where someone like Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns can maybe enter the conversation. He could certainly improve the Blazers’ defense and physicality. He could also potentially see a lot of playing time if he shoots well from three-point range.

Another option could be OG Anunoby of the Toronto Raptors. If ever he becomes available, he is the type of large, two-way forward that the Blazers have needed for a long time. On paper, his pairing with Jerami Grant could give the team one of the best forward duos in the league.

Now, Portland may not be willing to pay a high price for either Crowder or Anunoby. In that case, it could also explore the possibility of acquiring Cam Reddish from the New York Knicks. He should command cheaper trade value but still bring a lot of help on the wings for the Blazers.