He’s here and he’s beautiful. On Wednesday, March 15, the Portland Trail Blazers unveiled their new mascot Douglas Fur, an eight-foot Big Foot kind of thing dressed in ” local hipster, outdoorsy, Northwest attire.”

Named after the famous Douglas Fir trees in Portland’s Forest Park, Douglas Fur joins Blaze The Trail Cat on Portland’s mascot roster.

“Our Big Foot” the Trail Blazers wrote in a release, “has remained elusive and undetected by humans for decades by carefully navigating the over 80 miles of hiking trails throughout Forest Park while naturally blending in with other un-shaven local hikers, and explorers camouflaged in local hipster, outdoorsy, Northwest attire….That is until now when our very own Blaze the Trail Cat finally found his new best friend, Douglas Fur, and introduced him to Rip City and the game of basketball!”

Although Douglas Fur is the NBA’s newest—and probably weirdest—mascot, the league has a rich history of monstrous woodland creatures prowling the sidelines. In the 1980s, the Trail Blazers had a Big Foot mascot for five or six years and the Seattle Supersonics had Squatch, a dunking sasquatch mascot, until they put him out to pasture when the team moved to Oklahoma City.

In recent years, mascots have gotten stranger and stranger. First, there was Gritty; then, King Cake Baby; next, Buoy the Troll. Now, Douglas Fur. Needless to say, Twitter is abuzz about its new beanie-wearing king (Jonah Hill was its old hairy, beanie-wearing king), who looks like if Gritty spent a weekend together with Aaron Rodgers.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Meet Douglas Fur, the @trailblazers weird new mascot 🐾 pic.twitter.com/yFZYbzpZtJ — No Dunks (@NoDunksInc) March 15, 2023

I WANT TO PARTY WITH YOU, DOUGLAS FUR. pic.twitter.com/nhdwPDFJDr — Nemo (@NemoAugustus) March 15, 2023