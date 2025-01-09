ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams are headed in the same direction. The Trail Blazers have had trouble finding any consistency as a team, while the Mavericks It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Trail Blazers are struggling this year and have a 12-23 record. Anfernee Simmons and Shaedon Sharpe are the two biggest keys for the Trail Blazers, but they do not have much next to them. They have lost three of their last four games, and on paper, this is a prime spot for them to bounce back because the Mavericks are dealing with some big injuries.

The Mavericks have been playing well overall this year but recently went on a huge losing streak. They are 21-16 and broke a five-game losing streak with a win in their last game. The issue for the Mavericks is that Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both out in this game, so Klay Thompson has all the pressure on him. Thompson can still take over games, and they need him to be his vintage self in this home game.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Mavericks Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +250

Dallas Mavericks: -7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 219.5 (-112)

Under: 219.5 (-108)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks

Time: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT

TV: KATU 2.2 ABC/Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Trail Blazers' defense has been better than the offense, but it is still inconsistent. They are 23rd in points allowed, at 116.8 points per game, 27th in field goal percentage allowed, at 47.9%, and 26th in three-point defense, allowing 37.6% from behind the arc. Down low, Deandre Ayton leads the team with 10.2 rebounds per game. Two Trail Blazers are tied for the team lead in blocks, with Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III having 1.5 per game.

Finally, four Trail Blazers are averaging at least one steal per game, with Toumani Camara leading at 1.4 per game. This defense gets a matchup against a depleted Mavericks team, but it's still a bad matchup because the Mavericks run a great offensive system, thanks to Jason Kidd, and Klay Thompson should still get buckets. Still, the frontcourt is the strength of the Trail Blazers defense with Clingan and Williams III.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Trail Blazers have struggled to find consistency this year. They are 25th in scoring, 108.1 points per game, 23rd in field goal percentage, 44.9%, and 27th in three-point percentage, 33.7%. Six different Trail Blazers are averaging over double digits, with Anfernee Simmons being the offense's focal point, with 18.6 points per game.

Simmons and Scoot Henderson are tied for the team lead in assists at 5.1 per game when it comes to passing the ball. This offense has balance but will not be a difference-maker as a unit. Simmons and Sharpe will score and get theirs, but the rest of the team can not be trusted, especially against a good defense.

The Mavericks have been great on offense this year. They are eighth in scoring at 116.4 points per game, sixth in field goal percentage at 48.1%, and sixth in three-point percentage at 37.6%. Seven different Mavericks are averaging over double digits in scoring. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are the lynchpins of this offense, and both are out due to injury.

Klay Thompson immediately feels pressure and is averaging 14.2 points per game. PJ Washington is just behind with 13.1 points per game. Spencer Dinwiddie becomes the leader in assists with 3.5 per game. This offense should score on a bad defense, but their depleted defense hurts.

The Maverick's defense has been solid this year. They are 14th in scoring defense at 111.9 points per game, ninth in field goal defense at 45.5%, and ninth in three-point defense at 35.5%. Down low, Dereck Lively II leads the team in rebounding at 7.9 per game and in blocks at 1.7 per game.

Finally, Washington leads the team in steals with 1.2 per game. This defense takes a hit with Doncic and Irving out, making the Trail Blazers guards all the more important in this game. This defense is still solid as a unit, and they get a great matchup against the Portland offense.

Final Trail Blazers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Trail Blazers have enough to cover and keep this game within the spread, but the Mavericks should still win. The Mavericks get a boost at home, and you should trust Jason Kidd and Klay Thompson to get this win against a bad Trail Blazers team. However, the Trail Blazers should keep this game close because of the injuries Dallas is dealing with. Portland covers, but Dallas wins outright.

Final Trail Blazers-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers +7.5 (-108)