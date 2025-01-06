ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Detroit Pistons on Monday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Portland Trail Blazers (12-22) visit the Detroit Pistons (17-18) in a pivotal matchup at Little Caesars Arena. The Blazers come in riding momentum from a recent win against the Milwaukee Bucks, while the Pistons look to bounce back from inconsistent recent performances. Key players to watch include Anfernee Simons for Portland and Cade Cunningham for Detroit, who is averaging an impressive 24.1 points per game. With both teams fighting for positioning in the standings, this game promises competitive basketball. The Pistons hold a slight home-court advantage, but the Blazers have shown resilience in recent contests.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Pistons Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +6 (-112)

Moneyline: +194

Detroit Pistons: -6 (-112)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 225.5 (-112)

Under: 225.5 (-108)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers are poised to snap their eight-game road losing streak as they face the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Despite their overall record, the Blazers have shown flashes of brilliance, most recently in their impressive victory against the Milwaukee Bucks. This win demonstrates their ability to compete with top-tier teams and should provide a significant confidence boost heading into Detroit. The Blazers' offense, led by the dynamic Anfernee Simons averaging 18.0 points per game, has the potential to exploit the Pistons' 17th-ranked defense, which allows 113.7 points per contest.

Defensively, Portland's recent performances suggest they're finding their footing. The team's ability to force turnovers, averaging 8.1 steals per game, could prove crucial against a Pistons squad that has been inconsistent this season. Additionally, the Blazers' frontcourt, anchored by Deandre Ayton's 10.1 rebounds per game, matches up favorably against Detroit's interior presence. With Scoot Henderson's playmaking (5.1 assists per game) and Toumani Camara's defensive prowess (1.3 steals per game), Portland has the tools to disrupt Detroit's offensive rhythm and secure a much-needed road victory. The Blazers' recent success against formidable opponents indicates they're hitting their stride at the right time, making them a strong candidate to upset the Pistons on their home court.

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are primed to secure a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. Despite their recent struggles, the Pistons have a significant home-court advantage in their state-of-the-art arena. The venue's design puts fans closer to the action, creating an intense atmosphere that can rattle visiting teams. This proximity, combined with the passionate Detroit fanbase, will likely energize the Pistons and disrupt the Blazers' rhythm, especially considering Portland's current eight-game road losing streak.

Cade Cunningham, averaging an impressive 24.1 points per game, will be the key catalyst for Detroit's offense. His ability to create shots and distribute the ball should exploit Portland's defensive weaknesses. The Pistons' frontcourt, bolstered by their recent draft picks, matches up well against Portland's interior presence. Additionally, Detroit's 17th-ranked defense, while not stellar, has shown flashes of improvement and could stifle the Blazers' offensive flow. With the added motivation of playing in front of their home crowd and the desire to climb the standings, the Pistons are well-positioned to outperform the struggling Trail Blazers and secure a much-needed win to boost their playoff aspirations.

Final Trail Blazers-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Portland Trail Blazers (12-22) visit the Detroit Pistons (17-18) in what promises to be an intriguing matchup at Little Caesars Arena. The Blazers enter this game with newfound momentum after their impressive 105-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, where Anfernee Simons shone with 28 points. This win could provide a much-needed confidence boost as they attempt to snap their eight-game road losing streak. The Pistons, led by Cade Cunningham's impressive 24.1 points per game average will look to capitalize on their home-court advantage. Detroit's offense, averaging 111.9 points per game, matches up well against Portland's defense, which has allowed 116.8 points per game this season.

Key factors in this game will be Portland's ability to maintain their recent offensive surge and Detroit's effectiveness in exploiting the Blazers' defensive weaknesses. The Blazers' Deandre Ayton (10.1 rebounds per game) will face off against Jalen Duren (9.3 rebounds per game) in a crucial battle for interior control. While the Pistons have a slight edge playing at home, the Blazers' recent upset over the Bucks suggests they're capable of surprising performances. Expect a closely contested game where the Trail Blazers keep their momentum going potentially getting their first road victory in a while and cover the spread on Monday night.

Final Trail Blazers-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers +6 (-112), Over 225.5 (-112)