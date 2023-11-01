The Portland Trail Blazers will head to Motown to face the Detroit Pistons. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Trail Blazers-Pistons prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Blazers defeated the Toronto Raptors 99-91 on Monday. Initially, it was 50-47 Raptors at halftime. But the Blazers battled back and had a good third quarter to take the lead and never surrendered it. Significantly, Jerami Grant led the way with 22 points and six rebounds. Shaedon Sharpe added 14 points. Likewise, rookie Scooter Henderson had 11 points but shot 4 of 12, including 0 for 6 from the 3-point line with seven assists. Deandre Ayton tacked on 10 points and 23 rebounds. Meanwhile, Malcolm Brogdon had 21 points.

The Blazers shot 44.7 percent from the field. Also, they nailed 31.4 percent of their shots from beyond the arc. The Blazers also shot 80.5 percent from the free-throw line. Then, they won the board battle 51-47. The Blazers finished with seven blocks. Conversely, they also committed 14 turnovers.

The Pistons lost 124-112 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. Unfortunately, they fell behind by 12 points and never recovered. The Pistons shot 42.9 percent from the field while also allowing 53.6 percent shooting. Additionally, the Pistons somehow made 53.6 percent of their shots from the triples. The Pistons also made 79.2 percent of their free throws. Yet, Detroit also lost the board battle 44-41. The Pistons also only had five blocks and committed 16 turnovers.

Cade Cunningham led the way with 17 points but shot 5 for 15. Meanwhile, rookie Ausar Thompson had 15 points with 10 rebounds. Isaiah Stewart added 12 points. Likewise, Marvin Bagley III finished with 13 points. Jaden Ivey came off the bench to score 20 points.

The Blazers swept the season series in 2022-2023. Moreover, they have swept the last seven games and gone 9-1 over the last 10 games.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Pistons Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +4.5 (-112)

Detroit Pistons: -4.5 (-108)

Over: 217 (-110)

Under: 217 (-110)

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Pistons

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Detroit

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Trail Blazers Could Cover The Spread

The Blazers are 1-3 after securing their first win of the season. However, this is not a good team. Things got worse when they lost Anfernee Simons for 4-6 weeks. Now, they must survive with what they have.

Brogdon is their leading scorer, averaging 19.3 points per game. Ultimately, he hopes to continue leading the way and power the Trail Blazers to victory. Sharpe is averaging 18 points per game. Thus, Portland hopes he can continue to stay hot and improve his game. Grant is averaging 16.8 points per game. Ultimately, it is right where the Blazers expected him to be as he continues to make shots and keep them competitive. Ayton is averaging 8.8 points and 14.8 rebounds per game with his new team. Significantly, his ability to bring down rebounds is second to none. Henderson is only averaging 8.8 points through the first four games of his NBA career. Ultimately, it will take time for him to adjust to the NBA game.

The Blazers will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting attempts. Then, they need to force the Pistons to make mistakes while avoiding any of their own.

Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread

The Pistons are now 2-2 and trying to stay competitive with a team that is young but improving. Regardless, they still need to make their shots and avoid turning the ball over to win.

Cunningham is averaging 21 points through four games. Ultimately, the Pistons would like to see him emerge as an elite scorer. Jalen Duren is the second-best scorer on this team, with 15.5 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. However, he is questionable for tonight's game. Burks is averaging 15 points per game. Significantly, he has become a good third option for the Pistons. Stewart is averaging 13.8 points and 9.3 rebounds. Therefore, he should be an option both under the basket and away from it. Ivey has been coming off the bench for the Pistons over the first four games. Regardless, he is still averaging 12.3 points per game, and this new position is working under Monty Williams' system.

The Pistons will cover the spread if they can hit their shots. Then, they must win the battle of the boards while also avoiding mistakes.

Final Trail Blazers-Pistons Prediction & Pick

The Pistons are improving. However, they still are not good enough to blow teams away. Can they win this? Absolutely, they can win this game. But the general consensus is that this will be a close game, with the Blazers making them earn it. Therefore, expect the Blazers to cover the spread.

Final Trail Blazers-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers: +4.5 (-112)