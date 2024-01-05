Travis Barker and his daughter Alabama Barker are starting the New Year off with some new ink. Check it out here.

Travis Barker and his daughter Alabama Barker are kicking off the New Year with some new ink. The father-daughter duo posted photos of one another getting tattoos on their Instagram Story.

“Just started touching up my knuckles 15 yrs after my accident,” Barker captioned the photo of his “self-made” tattoo. He was referring to his 2008 plane crash that killed four of the six people on board. Adam Michael Goldstein (known as DJ AM) and Barker were the only two survivors. Goldstein later died a year after the crash from an accidental drug overdose.

Alabama posted a photo of her throwing up a peace sign and her dad being tattooed in front of her. In the second photo, she shared a close-up of the tattoo on her hand that read, “Isn’t she lovely,” referring to Stevie Wonder’s 1976 song of the same name. The aspiring artist added more context to the meaning of the tattoo writing, “Fun Fact: I was rocked as a baby to this song almost everyday.”

Travis Barker Welcomes First Baby With Kourtney Kardashian

Besides the new tattoo in Alabama’s life she is also a big sister for the first time after Travis and Kourtney Kardashian welcomed their son in November 2023. In August, Alabama and Travis were discussing the name of the drummer and Poosh founder’s son on Complex’s Goat Talk. Travis told his daughter: “I like Rocky 13. That’s just the name that’s been going through my head. Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies and 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

Kourtney and Travis ended up naming their son Rocky Thirteen. He was born on Nov. 1 in Los Angeles according to the birth certificate obtained by People.

Another time, the couple accidentally shared what their baby’s name was during their Disney-themed baby shower back in September.

According to Reddit, there was a photo on Kourtney’s Instagram Story which how now been deleted, there were notes left for the baby that read: “May Baby Rocky have … life filled with love.”

The couple has been very transparent about their journey into parenthood together. They both are parents to children from past relationships. Kourtney shares sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 11, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis is the father to his son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama 18, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer also is the step father to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who Moakler shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.