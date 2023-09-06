Travis Barker made a brief appearance on social media following Kourtney Kardashian's hospitalization. Travis' son Landon, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, was on TikTok Live reading questions and comments from fans when the Blink-182 drummer passed by handing his son a sweatshirt.

The TikTok follows Travis having to leave Europe during his Blink-182 tour. The only post Travis has made on his own social media was his two photos of a prayer room which was on his Instagram Story after his band made the announcement that he was on his way to Los Angeles for an “urgent family matter.”

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” a post on Blink-182's Instagram Story said last week.

Travis and Kourtney were seen leaving a Los Angeles hospital over the weekend according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

Kourtney is currently pregnant with she and Travis' son. It has not been made public as to why Kourtney went into the hospital but sources say she is recovering at home.

“She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too,” the source told PEOPLE at the time.

Both Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been in public longterm relationships prior to their marriage. Travis was previously married to model Shanna Moakler and they share son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Kourtney was previously in a relationship with Scott Disick and they share three children together: sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11.