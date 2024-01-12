Shanna Moakler is claiming that her ex Travis Barker wanted to hook up with Kim Kardashian prior to his marriage with Kourtney Kardashian.

Shanna Moakler is claiming that Travis Barker had his eye on another Kardashian prior to his marriage to Kourtney Kardashian. In a new interview, Moakler said that Barker and Kim Kardashian were texting about meeting up to “f—.” She added that when she went to Barker to address the alleged text messages he “deleted them.” According to Moakler, the SKIMS mogul waved off the allegations claiming that Barker is not her type.

“I don’t like white guys,” Moakler claims Kim told her.

That was not the only thing Moakler claimed to be of their relationship on Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast. She spoke about Barker's alleged infidelity was part of the reason why the two split.

Shanna Moakler Says What Led To Travis Barker Split

“I never shared this with anyone before, so it’s kind of crazy,” Moakler told Bunnie XO. “I got his computer. And we were doing it so the kids could FaceTime him, because mind you, the kids hadn’t seen their dad now for almost a month and a half.”

In 2008, Barker was in a plane crash that killed four of the six people on board. He and Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein were the only survivors. Barker was left with third-degree burns on 65% of his body. Goldstein later died the following year from an accidental drug overdose leaving the Blink-182 as currently the only living survivor of the crash.

“When I was setting up his computer and he FaceTimed with the kids, he was getting a blood transfusion, and I looked in his email, and I saw all of the emails from all of the women,” she said.

However, Moakler added that the women “didn't bother” her as much however she claims Barker was behind distasteful comments about her which hurt her even more.

“You write a comment and then [TMZ] will email you a link, and you have to click on the link to approve the comment. And I saw all of these comments in his email that he was posting about me on TMZ about what a s–tty mother I was, what a terrible person I was.”

“I couldn’t f–—– believe that he was the one behind some of those comments,” she said getting visibly emotional. “I left the hospital and I went home and I cried in my mother’s arms for hours.”

Moakler and Barker got married in 2004 and called it quits in 2008. The two share son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18. Barker is also the stepfather of her oldest daughter Atiana, who she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya. Barker is now married to Kourtney Kardashian. They tied the knot in 2022. The two welcomed their first child Rocky Thirteen together in November 2023.