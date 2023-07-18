Shanna Moakler, the former wife of Travis Barker, has revealed that she has ‘personal reasons’ for not being a fan of the Kardashians, Page Six reports.

Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Said She Has “Personal Reasons” For Disliking The Kardashians Months After Shading Kourtney’s Close Relationship With Her And Travis’s Kids https://t.co/90EyMShxmx — Vibes (@extasiou) July 18, 2023

The model and actress, 48, was married to the Blink-182 drummer for four years and shares two kids with him, Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17. They divorced in 2008.

Travis, 46, tied the knot with Kourtney Kardashian, 44, in 2022 and is expecting a baby with her. He also became a regular on the reality show The Kardashians.

Shanna Moakler said she has no ill will toward Travis and his new family, as long as they treat her kids well.

“I have my own personal reasons for not liking the Kardashians, which I won’t get into,” she said. “But as long as he’s happy [and] as long as they are good to my kids, that’s all I care about.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

She also admitted that she and Travis have grown apart since their split and that he is a different person now.

“I haven’t been with him for well over a decade,” Shanna said. “But you know what — he’s not mine.”

“He’s not the person that I was with anymore. He’s a completely different human being, so I don’t even really know him as a man right now,” she added. “I don’t even know if we would be compatible or even good for one another anymore because he’s not the person that he was on Meet The Barkers.”

Shanna and Travis starred on their own reality show, Meet the Barkers, on MTV from 2005 to 2006.

Shanna’s most recent relationship was with Matthew Rondeau, 29. They broke up for the second time in summer 2021.