Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, is clapping back against Swifties who flood her comments everyday during Swift, Kelce romance.

In a recent TikTok video, Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, seemingly took a swipe at Taylor Swift's fans.

Kayla Nicole expressed her disdain for what she referred to as a “cult following” in support of her ex-boyfriend's new relationship. The influencer posted the not-so-cryptic video. With a suggestion that Taylor Swift's dedicated fan base makes her “sick to [her] stomach.”

In the TikTok clip, Nicole lip-synced over a Drake sound bite. In the video, Travis Kelce's ex echoed the rapper's sentiments from a December 2023 video where he addressed detractors and issued direct threats to the camera. Nicole captioned the video. “Fake page, s–t talking, cult following, keyboard warriors – maybe take the year off babe?” A clear point and nod towards Swift's fan base.

The model, who had an on-and-off relationship with Kelce from 2017 to 2022, also added text to the screen, asserting her confidence in the face of critics.

Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole has found herself in the spotlight since her ex began his romance with Swift. Amid facing public scrutiny, the model posted cryptic message. And shared a video on Instagram to address Swifties flooding her comments.

Despite her public statements, Nicole emphasized her ongoing relationships with Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. But clarified her need to move on from that chapter of her life.

As Nicole navigates single life and Swift and Kelce's relationship continues to flourish, the social media drama unfolds.

Both Swift and Kelce remain unbothered as the two continue their love life in private. But with Travis Kelce recently expressing stress over finding the perfect Valentine's Day gift for Taylor Swift.