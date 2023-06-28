The Kansas City Chiefs have been in the media spotlight for quite some time since their 2023 Super Bowl win. Travis Kelce has made waves with comments and show appearances.

The team's QB Patrick Mahomes visited the Kentucky Derby and sent the crowd into a frenzy with two words. Head Coach Andy Reid has mentored NFL stars like Melvin Gordon from afar.

Now, Kelce is making headlines for a whole different reason. The Chiefs' superstar tight end has recently given podcasting a shot alongside his brother Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles. According to Travis Kelce, it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing thus far.

Kelce said that being a podcaster is incredibly difficult during an appearance on the ‘Pardon My Take' podcast with hosts Big Cat and PFT Commenter.

“It’s the hardest job in the f—–g world to keep coming out with content that people want to hear,” Kelce said.

“I jumped into the podcast game not knowing what the f–k it was even really about or how things were going to transpire. But obviously with the Super Bowl and everything, it’s just taken off.”

The Kelce brothers' podcast ‘New Heights' has climbed to 11th on Apple's sports podcasts chart.

The Chiefs' Travis Kelce credits his brother's podcasting acumen with its success so far. “Thankfully my brother is a hell of a storyteller and he just has them banked,” he said. “My brother’s really the one driving it.”

While the challenges of the podcast business have given Travis Kelce a new opportunity to improve, his brother Jason is still salty over last season's Super Bowl loss.

“Having lost one now, I think for sure — you can try and not let that be a factor, but man, the hunger and the desire to get back there and finish it, even though it’s going to be a completely new season, new set of guys and not the same team, you can’t help but that be a factor,” Jason Kelce said.

Jason Kelce's Eagles open the season on September 10 on the road at New England.

The Chiefs open the 2023 season at home in a prime time September 7 game against the Detroit Lions.