Travis Kelce recently found himself at the center of a star-studded discussion on the debut episode of season 3 of the “New Heights” podcast, hosted by himself and his brother Jason Kelce. The NFL tight end received high praise from none other than Adam Sandler, who didn't hold back his admiration for Taylor Swift, Kelce’s girlfriend, Pagesix reports.

Sandler, known for his comedic flair and heartfelt remarks, gushed over Swift's impact. “By the way, what a girl. What a girl,” Sandler, 57, enthused about the pop superstar. Kelce, visibly pleased, responded with, “You know it. You know it. Best performer out here.” Sandler went on to highlight Swift's legendary status, particularly noting her significant influence on his family, including his daughters, Sadie and Sunny. Sandler expressed his deep appreciation for Swift's messages and melodies, praising her for making a remarkable impression on his household.

Sandler’s admiration didn’t stop there. He revealed how Swift’s genuine praise for his daughters’ film, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” added to her impressive aura. Sandler admitted to feeling nervous around Swift, not wanting to “blow it” with his daughters. His heartfelt comments underscored the profound impact Swift has made not only in the music world but also personally within Sandler's family.

Schefter Sparks Speculation with Kelce's Purchase

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Adam Schefter inadvertently stirred the pot with his commentary—or lack thereof—on Kelce's recent acquisition. Kelce recently bought an ownership stake in a racehorse named Swift Delivery, but this news took a backseat to rumors swirling about a potential engagement ring for Swift.

During a segment on “NFL Live,” host Laura Rutledge mentioned Kelce's purchase but noted that it wasn't an engagement ring. This comment prompted a curious response from Schefter, who questioned Rutledge’s certainty about the ring, sparking a wave of speculation among Swifties and NFL fans alike. Schefter’s cautious demeanor and prolonged silence only fueled the fire of engagement rumors, leading to a frenzy of conjecture and excitement.

As speculation swirls, fans are left eagerly awaiting any concrete updates about Kelce and Swift’s relationship, while enjoying the ongoing praise and admiration that both stars receive from those around them.