Travis Kelce was seen supporting Taylor Swift at the first game of the World Series in the most adorable way. The two have been fueling romance rumors since September. The Kansas City Chiefs star was in attendance for the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks game on Friday (Oct. 27). It took place at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The sportscasters (and the rest of the world) were hip to Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) release on Friday and played the popular single off the album “Shake It Off.” Well, Kelce did just that. Sportscaster Pat Doney, uploaded the cute video of the NFL star dancing in his seat to Swift's “Shake It Off.” Take a look at the moment below:

Travis Kelce dancing to Taylor Swift’s Shake it Off at the Rangers World Series game… pic.twitter.com/PtXXElp9pY — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) October 28, 2023

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Romance Heats Up

Kelce made it known back in July that he was interested in dating Swift. He shot his shot at the pop star when he attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when she touched down in Kansas City for her Eras Tour.

The couple went on some private dates and then some not so private ones like the one earlier this month in New York City. In addition to the dates, Swift has been in attendance at three of Kelce's NFL games cheering him on from the booth. During her last appearance at this game on Oct. 22, Swift sweetly kissed Kelce on the cheek when they posted for a photo on Instagram with alongside the tight end's teammate Mecole Hardman Jr. and his girlfriend Chariah Gordon.

Fans were loving that the two had an Instagram official post.

“This upload just broke the internet,” one fan wrote.

“Awwwww Taylor swift say that’s her man now,” another fan chimed in.

“TWO BARBIES AND THEIR KENS!!! beautiful queenssss,” a fan wrote shouting out the two couples.

Fans love them together as do their friends. A source told Us Weekly what they thought about the couples romance earlier this month.

“They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” the source told the publication. “Friends think they’re in love.”