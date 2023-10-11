The documentary on Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce, titled “Kelce,” is now the most watched documentary on Amazon Prime. The documentary followed Jason's during the 2022 season with the Eagles as Jason ultimately ended up playing his brother Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl.

Following the news of the documentary becoming the most watched, the Kelce brothers joked that its success had nothing to do with Travis dating Taylor Swift.

“By the way, the number one documentary of all time [on Amazon Prime] – did you see that, how crazy is that?” Jason said during an episode of the New Heights podcast Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “All because of you and me, doesn't have anything to do with this Taylor Swift drama.”

Travis added, “That's what I'm saying man… everybody is just so interested in the family dynamic. I thought that was pretty cool, man. That's fun to hang your hat on that. For those of you you don't know, it's the most watched documentary ever on Amazon Prime Video.”

The timing of the news that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were dating could not have been better for the documentary, which was released only twelve days before Swift made her appearance at the Chiefs-Bears game.

Regardless of Swift's impact, the documentary was bound to be successful. The film took a look at one of the most popular players facing his brother in the Super Bowl, which is already the annual most viewed television event. This storyline, along with the popularity of the NFL and the Kelce brothers' podcast, would have attracted numerous viewers either way.