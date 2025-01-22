Kayla Nicole is still cheering Travis Kelce on. The sports journalist and professional athlete dated on and off for five years but Kayla Nicole's latest post shows that she is still rooting for Kelce.

The Special Forces star was interviewed by the I Am Athlete podcast which is hosted by former NFL players Brandon Marshall, Pacman Jones, Lesean Mccoy, and Chad Johnson about the potential outcome of the AFC Championship game. The final of the playoffs will be held at Arrowhead Stadium where the Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Marshall asked, “Kayla, you know how it is watching the Chiefs and being in it, being a part of it…what makes Patrick Mahomes so dynamic?”

Kayla Nicole offered a compliment to Mahomes, the team's quarterback, stating that he ” studies the game like nobody else” and is a “seasoned vet” in the game. Mahomes was drafted to the Chiefs in 2017 and has won the franchise three Super Bowl titles.

Before paying a direct compliment to her ex, she joked with the hosts when they asked how she knew so much about Mahomes.

“I know somebody on the inside,” she said hinting at her previous relationship with Kelce.

Kayla Nicole continued to praise the Chiefs as she alluding to the team having some special players before name dropping her ex.

“They have guys they can throw the ball to who aren't going to drop the ball in the end zone,” Kayla Nicole said.

“Travis Kelce — that's a tight end that's not gonna do it,” she said, referring players who are proned to “dropping the ball” during the playoffs.

Nicole concluded, ultimately giving the Chiefs her vote in who is going to take a ring home this year. “They’ve got the threats, so, as much as I'd love to see somebody else in the Super Bowl, just to see something new, it's not gonna happen.”

The Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

How Has Travis Kelce's Relationship with Taylor Swift Effected Kayla Nicole?

Kayla Nicole has been voal on how Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift has effected her. Kelce and Swift began dating in 2023 and have been going strong ever since. Like Kayla Nicole when she was dating Kelce, the singer also shows her support to the athlete by cheering him on from the suite. The last game she attended was the Chiefs Jan. 18 game against the Houston Texans where the Chiefs defeated them 23 – 14.

In a conversation with WNBA star Angel Reese last year on her podcast Unapologetically Angel, Kayla Nicole expressed how it feels to get so many nasty comments about her because of who her ex is currently dating.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me,” Kayla Nicole said. “You could go to my most recent post and it’ll be people debating why I’m worthless and how I’ll never be a talented person.”

Earlier this year, she said on Special Forces she “likes” Swift and thinks she is “very talented.” However, she just hates being “reduced to a headline to something so small as someone’s ex-girlfriend.”