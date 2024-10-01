Travis Kelce previously commented if girlfriends of athletes must go to every game.

“If you’re dating a professional athlete I do not believe, at least for me, that you need to go to all the games,” Kelce said in a resurfaced video clip from 2016.

“I mean, there’s eight home games, eight away games, plus playoffs,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end explained.

Taylor Swift, Kelce's current girlfriend, attended 13 games last season and two so far this season. She attended the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens and the following game with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs have had four games so far this season including the aforementioned games, the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 22 and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday (Sept. 29).

So far, the Chiefs have a winning record of 4-0 but Kelce specifically has been facing

What Has Travis Kelce Been Saying About His Performance So Far?

Sports analysts have criticized Kelce's performance so far this year saying that he appeared “out of shape” and faulting his jet-setting summer vacations with Swift to be a part of the problem.

“Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it’s like, are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape?” McShay asked on the“ The Ryen Russillo Podcast” last week.

“That he’s been partying all offseason? He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world,” the analyst added referring to Swift.

While McShay didn't hold back with his comments about Kelce's performance the analyst is not worried about his slow start.

“Now, is he going to work himself into shape during the season? Yeah, I’m sure he will,” he said. “He’s an unbelievable competitor, he’s one of the best to ever do it and he still finds a way to make a play or two here and there and shows up in some clutch moments, but he’s not the same guy right now.”

Kelce is also aware of all of what has been said about him but he is focusing on bettering himself out on the field.

“We're finding ways to win games, but we're not playing our best football,” Travis told Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast referring to the Chiefs' winning record so far this season. “Everybody can clean it up. I think everyone saw my drop in the fourth quarter with that crucial third down.”

He also spoke about how the opposing teams are using him as a target to stop him.

“I think with how defenses are playing us right now, I'm not really getting a lot of opportunities to make plays down the field, but not using that as an excuse,” he said.