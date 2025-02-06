Travis Kelce shares that there is one artist who will not be added to his Super Bowl playlist– Kanye West. In a media day conference, Kelce was asked by a journalist PEOPLE reports, “I know you're dating Taylor [Swift], but do you have any Kanye [West] on your hype playlist?”

“No,” Kelce said without hesitation and turned his head to answer a question from another outlet.

It's not surprising that Kelce does not have any Kanye songs on his playlist due to the bad blood between the rapper and his girlfriend Taylor Swift. The singer and Ye have a long history that began with the “Jesus Walks” artist snatching the mic from her when she was beginning her speech at the 2009 MTV VMAs.

Since that incident, Swift and Kanye have not been on the best of terms, and has been addressed in their music releases. Following the viral 2009 MTV VMAs moment, Ye released “Famous” in 2016 which featured doctored images of celebrities naked in bed with him including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Donald Trump, Taylor Swift, and more. In the song he also mentions Swift by name, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex.”

That drama continued to play out with Kardashian who was married to Ye at the time — the couple got divorced in 2022 — ended up involving herself by allegedly editing a phone conversation between Ye and Swift to make it appear as if the singer approved the lyric.

Swift addressed the drama in her 2017 album Reputation. On her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, the singer addressed Kardashian for the first time in a song titled, “thanK you aIMee.” The song title originally was stylized with capitalized letters to spell out “KIM,” in reference to the reality star but later it was changed to “thank You aimEe” to spell out “YE”.

Shortly after The Tortured Poets Department released, a source shared that Kardashian “doesn't care” about the song.

“Kim isn't letting Taylor's song or the booing she experienced at Tom Brady's roast affect her,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “She truly doesn't care and is unbothered by both. She knows she is killing it, running her empire, and has true friends and family who love her. She has dealt with haters her whole life and is not giving either situation any weight.”

Ye also mentioned both Swift and Kelce on his Vultures 2 album that was released last year. On the song “Lifestyle (Demo)” which features Lil Wayne and Ty Dolla $ign, Wayne raps, “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce.”

Will Taylor Swift Show Up To The Super Bowl To Support Travis Kelce?

It hasn't been confirmed that Swift will attend the Super Bowl to potentially see Kelce make history. However, it has been reported by the US Sun that the singer is worried that her star power might outshine Kelce's moment.

“Taylor doesn't want to be the center of attention,” a source told The Sun. “She just wants to support Travis and help him focus on the game.”

They added, “She wants Travis to enjoy his Super Bowl week experience and be at 110% for Sunday, as she is dreaming about him making Super Bowl history and reaching another dream of his, winning another Super Bowl and making a three-peat.”

The Super Bowl will be held in New Orleans on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Philadelphia Eagles at 6:30 ET on FOX.