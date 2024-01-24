Travis Kelce explains copying Taylor Swift's heart hands during their game against the Bills: "It's all about love."

During their match against the Bills, Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce copied Taylor Swift's heart gesture. And fans went mad seeing his hands during the game.

But as for the inspiration behind it, it seems it's not for Kelce to send Taylor Swift hearts. Following a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills, Kelce explained on his podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” that he aimed to bring positivity to the sport. By spreading love.

During the game, cameras captured Kelce forming the heart gesture. Seemingly directed at the suite where Swift and Kelce's family were seated. However, Kelce clarified that it was a response to the Bills fans, who greeted him with hostility at Highmark Stadium. Despite the competitive atmosphere, Kelce emphasized that he wanted to convey that, for him, it's all about love.

“Coming into a hostile environment, I respect it. But I just wanted to make sure they knew it wasn’t mutual. I don’t hate you guys like you hate us. It’s all love. It’s all love baby.”

Acknowledging the rowdiness of Bills fans, Kelce expressed appreciation for the energetic atmosphere they created. However, he also highlighted some inappropriate comments made by the fans about his family and teammate Patrick Mahomes. Travis Kelce wanted to ensure the Bills fans understood that his gestures were not fueled by hatred. But rather a celebration of the game.

The Chiefs secured a victory against the Bills, advancing to the AFC Championship. Kelce's signature point-and-arrow move is well-known, representing his commitment to dreaming big both on and off the field. But in the upcoming matchup against Ravens, fans await to see if Kelce will repeat Swift's heart hands move.