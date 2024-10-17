Travis Kelce is getting ready for the naysayers if they come for Taylor Swift.

The NFL star says that he is ready to hear criticism from fans on his relationship with Swift if the Kansas City Chiefs end up losing any games.

“I've just got to keep winning, as soon as — if we lose a game, I mean, it's going to f—ing rain down, baby,” Kelce told Pat McAfee on his New Heights podcast. “We've just got to keep winning, keep staying on top.”

“You and Taylor’s relationship is great for the sport,” McAfee said in support of Kelce and Swift. “You are, and have been, the perfect representation for our sport. I think that there’s no other human that could do what you’re doing right now and how you’re doing it. It’s awesome.”

Critics React To Travis Kelce's NFL Performance

While McAfee didn't throw any criticism towards the couple, this is not the first time that analysts and critics have taken it upon themselves to speak on their relationship and his performance in the NFL.

“Every show I watch, every pregame show, halftime show, postgame show, weekday show, every broadcast I watch for the last few weeks, it’s like, are we not allowed to say that he’s out of shape?” McShay asked on the“ The Ryen Russillo Podcast” last month.

“That he’s been partying all offseason? He’s been jet-setting around with the most famous person probably in the entire world,” the analyst added referring to Swift.

While McShay didn't hold back with his comments about Kelce's performance the analyst is not worried about his slow start.

“Now, is he going to work himself into shape during the season? Yeah, I’m sure he will,” he said. “He’s an unbelievable competitor, he’s one of the best to ever do it and he still finds a way to make a play or two here and there and shows up in some clutch moments, but he’s not the same guy right now.”

Swift attended 13 games last season and four so far this season. She missed two games in a row this season — weeks three and four — TMZ speculated that rehearsals for her return to the Eras Tour might be the reason why she has not made it to the past couple of games. The last two were in Atlanta and then in Los Angeles making this Monday Night Football game their first one back home in two weeks.

Swift's Eras Tour resumes on Friday (Oct. 18) in Miami, FL.