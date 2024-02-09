Travis Kelce is experiencing some major FOMO (fear of missing out) ahead of this Sunday's Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis Kelce is experiencing some major FOMO (yes, the same one that is heading to the Super Bowl on Sunday). Apparently the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is upset he missed the trip to Disney with his brother Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce and their three daughters.

“Man, I’ll tell you when I saw some of the videos, a lot of FOMO, man,” Travis told Jason on their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis. “A lot of FOMO. I missed out on that one. The giant churros?”

“You’re talking about Disney World. Oh yeah Disney World was fun. We missed ya,” Jason responded.

Travis missed out on the Grammys as well since he was training for the Super Bowl. His girlfriend Taylor Swift racked up two awards that night including for Midnights with won Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year. He touched upon his absence during a press conference.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for. I got practice Saturday, but Sunday is a travel day. Unfortunately, I have to get ready for this big ole Super Bowl that we got in a week,” he said.

📹 | Travis confirms that he will be unable to attend the #GRAMMYs "I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for (…) unfortunately I gotta get ready for this Super Bowl.”#TravisKelce #TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/Gk4CQOjbqQ — Travel & Adventures (@AllinderLi81282) February 1, 2024

However, her wins only help motivate him to do well come Sunday.

“I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too,” he said.

After Taylor Swift’s history-making night at the #GRAMMYs, Travis Kelce told @danajacobson that he needs to “come home with some hardware, too.” pic.twitter.com/EqF2J4IF1j — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 6, 2024

Will Taylor Swift Join Travis Kelce At The Super Bowl?

Swift has not confirmed whether she will be attending the Super Bowl on Sunday in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce. Tonight (February 7), the pop star performed in the first show of the second leg of her Eras Tour. She will be in Tokyo, but there is time for Swift to make the Super Bowl. Since Tokyo is 17 hours ahead of Vegas, her show will end 1 a.m. local time for Sin City. The Super Bowl starts at 3:30 PST, so it will be enough time for her to travel back if she chooses to attend.

The Chiefs are facing the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Las Vegas.