Travis Kelce's ex girlfriend Kayla Nicole is done dating athletes. The model and journalist dated Kelce for five years.

Kayla Nicole is done dating athletes.

“I'll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage,” Nicole said on the Behind the Likes podcast. The model and journalist dated Travis Kelce for five years before calling it quits in 2022.

The popular influencer, who officially called it quits with 34-year-old Kelce in 2022, continued, “I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power, and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me,” she said.

However, the fitness guru and sports journalist would love if her next guy has the same passion for sporting events like she does.

“I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to the sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Laker game; that’s my kind of guy,” she said.

Kayla Nicole Talks Aftermath Of Travis Kelce Breakup

After news broke that Kelce was dating Taylor Swift, the internet seemingly attacked her which she responded in a heartfelt letter on social media.

“It’s always been really important for me to use my platform, not to create division, but to elevate and unite women, Black women specifically,” she said before beginning her note titled “Dear Black Girl” which she shared on her Instagram account.

“Dear Black girl, they may call you a traitor for falling in love,” she began the address. “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you, but you will quickly find out that people don’t protect what they don’t value. They'll say you're too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you aren’t enough.”

Kayla Nicole continued, “They’ll say you deserve the backlash and embarrassment. Because of your Blackness, you should have known better. They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth. But Black girl, please remember your value lies elsewhere. Your value is deep within your heart.”

“You don't have to participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey. Preserve your heart, even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries, you do not have to engage. You do not have to respond because there is power in your silence.”

Towards the end of her video she had some positive affirmations for her fans to follow. “Most importantly, I want you to remember that you are loved. You are valued. You are allowed to take up space. You deserve protection and your feelings — they matter too.”

In the podcast, she said that she has turned off comments on her social media.

“You can't DM me anymore because people just talk crazy, and I've had enough,” she revealed. “I'm exhausted, I'm tired. It's a new year and, to be honest, it's the same me. So, in order for it to be a new me, I need to do some new things.”

She also spoke to People about going to therapy after a “big breakup.”

“It was like I was working out, I was in really great shape, but I felt like sh– and I was sad, and I was having a hard time getting out of bed. It got to the point where I was like, ‘Okay, what else can I possibly do?' ” she shared.

“So, I started going to therapy and quickly realized, okay, it's one thing to be physically fit, but it's another thing to be mentally fit. You could be in the best shape of your life, but mentally, if you are not a healthy person, it's not going to feel good.”