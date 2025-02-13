Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, is under fire for her celebration at the Super Bowl.

In a viral video following the Super Bowl, Kayla Nicole is seen enjoying in the festivities with Philly fans after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22. The sports broadcaster was trolled by some Eagles fans who called her a bandwagon due to her previous loyalty to the Chiefs. She clapped back in a video posted to her Instagram, writing, “There's room on the wagon y'all,” while Kendrick Lamar's five-time Grammy-winning song “Not Like Us” soundtracked the video.

Kelce and Kayla Nicole dated between 2017 and 2022, and she previously spoke about how she believed that the Chiefs were going to win as they were going for a three-peat.

“I think there is nothing like that environment. That’s the loudest stadium in the league,” Kayla Nicole began on the I Am Athlete podcast last month.“The energy is crazy. I think Patrick too is just a seasoned vet at this point — there is no panic, there is no sudden decisions. This is a well-thought-out offense. He studies the game like nobody else, oh my god yeah that’s all he does. He’s a student of the game.”

She even took the time to pay a compliment to her ex.

“Then you got [Chiefs coach] Andy Reid, and I think his playbook is crazy. That’s a known fact about him. Their offense is OD, they have guys they can throw the ball to that’s not gonna drop it in the end zone,” she said before complimenting Kelce. “Travis Kelce — that’s a tight end that’s not gonna do it. They got the threats. So as much as I would love to see somebody else in the Super Bowl, just to see something new, it’s not gonna happen.”

However, many fans saw it as her celebrating the Eagles' win as a clapback to her ex.

“This isn’t weird behavior to y’all?” one fan asked.

“Is she stalking him and no one is talking about it?” another fan asked.

“Someone is having a difficult time moving on. It's been 2 years since they broke up and she is still trolling him,” another fan reacted.

While there were fans that were upset with her celebration, many fans pointed out the obvious, she was there for work as she works in sports media.

“She works in sports media and is simply celebrating. They’re both living their lives why does it matter,” one fan wrote.

“She’s there for work man lol yall gotta let this go,” another fan wrote in her defense. “Kayla can exist without mentioning her ex, I get the optics look crazy but still lol.”

Kayla Nicole Reflects On Online Trolling

Due to Kayla Nicole's former relationship with Kelce and his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, the sports reporter has been the subject of a lot of online ridicule. She spoke about it last year in conversation with WNBA star Angel Reese.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me,” Kayla Nicole said in her interview with Angel Reese on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast last year. “You could go to my most recent post and it’ll be people debating why I’m worthless and how I’ll never be a talented person.”

“It is nothing to do with me,” she continued. “I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, which is unfortunate because I don't think I have done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”