Donna Kelce is not letting anyone mess with Travis Kelce. The matriarch is defending her youngest son against critiques

“It’s tough, it really is,” Donna told PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of the FX series “Grotesquerie” in which Travis makes his acting debut.

“You know, I don’t think they realize the pressure that people are under, whether they’re athletes or professionals that are in front of the camera. And it's just very difficult, there’s a lot of things going on behind the scenes,” she adds.

The mom of two, whom she shares with her husband, Ed Kelce, shares that she doesn't there is always some obstacles in the way for Travis as he stays in the spotlight.

“You don’t realize how many times people are trying to keep you from catching the ball, or trying to trip you up or hit you… so it's kinda hard when you’ve got people that are in your face 24/7,” she says.

Donna is also the mother to Jason Kelce, Travis' older brother, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 seasons. Jason announced his retirement from the NFL in May.

Ed Kelce Defends Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

This is not the first time that Travis' family has defended him. Ed recently defended Travis and his girlfriend Taylor Swift against lyrics in Kanye West's song.

In the song “Lifestyle (Demo)” featuring Lil Wayne — which is found on Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign's joint album Vultures 2 — Tunechi is heard rapping, “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce.”

Ed responded to the lyrics as he reposted an article about Kanye's song captioning it, “Mental illness on full display.”

A week later Ed clarified his post about Kanye who has been open about his bipolar disorder in the past.

“I feel the need to clarify that my comment on Kanye West was not so much a criticism as it was my thoughts on his mental health,” Ed wrote on Facebook, per The Daily Mail. “His behaviors and comments beyond Taylor indicate a paranoia and over-inflated sense of self worth. While it would be easy to attribute his actions to drug use, throughout history there's been no shortage of clean and sober people displaying the same traits.”

“This is a talented guy and hopefully he's getting help with these issues,” Ed concluded.

Travis, Taylor, and Kanye did not respond to Ed's comments.