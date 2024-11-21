Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce delivered a comedic play-by-play of a boxing moment he’ll never forget. Speaking on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Kelce detailed his reaction to a now-infamous scene featuring Mike Tyson ahead of his fight with Jake Paul, TMZ reports. The NFL tight end couldn’t hold back his laughter as he described the unexpected visuals that came from his Netflix stream pausing on Tyson—dressed in only a jockstrap.

When the Stream Stops, the Laughter Starts

During the podcast, Travis Kelce revealed that the paused frame left him and likely everyone who witnessed it in fits of laughter. “I immediately sent that to everyone,” he said, calling it “the funniest thing ever.” His older brother Jason, co-hosting the show, chimed in, saying the surreal image actually encouraged him to tune into the fight.

The brothers didn’t mince words about Tyson’s appearance, with Jason joking, “You lose your glutes, you lose your game.” Travis agreed, noting Tyson’s lack of bounce in the ring. Despite Tyson’s unanimous loss in the fight, both Kelces expressed their respect for the boxing legend, emphasizing that even at 58, Tyson could still take both of them down.

The duo also discussed Jake Paul’s role in the fight. Travis praised the Cleveland native for staying composed and not delivering a knockout blow to Tyson when he had the chance. Jason added his own admiration for Paul, calling the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s performance a display of restraint and respect.

From Boxing Rings to Christmas Dreams

The conversation eventually shifted from boxing antics to football. Travis reflected on the Chiefs’ recent loss to the Buffalo Bills, voicing his belief that Kansas City had the better roster. Looking ahead to the NFL’s upcoming Christmas Day games, the tight end shared his hope that Netflix resolves its streaming glitches before the holiday showcase.

Jason couldn’t resist ribbing his brother over the absurdity of the Netflix freeze. Travis, doubling down on his frustration, called it “a parody” of what viewers expect from a high-profile event. With Tyson’s viral locker room moment firmly etched in memory, the Kelces managed to turn an awkward streaming mishap into one of their podcast’s funniest segments.