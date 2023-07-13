Actor Treat Williams died at 71 years old after a tragic motorcycle accident that took his life. His daughter, Ellie Williams wrote an emotional tribute to him after his death one month ago, per E! News.

“I have never experienced this kind of grief before, so it's hard to put my thoughts into words, but I'll try my best for now,” Ellie wrote on Instagram July 12. “I have been home with my family in Vermont for a month now, but it feels like just yesterday that I frantically got on a plane home after I got that phone call.”

“It feels like he's just away filming,” said Ellie. “However, I keep forgetting that he's not coming home this time.”

“This love is a once-in-a-lifetime love,” she continued. “A father's incomprehensible love for his daughter, and a daughter's boundless love and complete admiration for her father.”

“Dad, I love you more than words could ever describe,” she wrote directly to her father. “You have given me the best life imaginable, and I could not have ever dreamed of having a better father. Thank you for loving me completely. I know you will walk with me by my side for eternity.”

“Until we find each other in the next life,” she concluded, signing off with, “Ellie Belly.”

Treat Williams passed away on June 12 following a motorcycle accident near his home in Dorset, Vermont. His family confirmed the news: “As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time. Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him.”