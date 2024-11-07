ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 100: Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates kicks off the prelims with a fight in the middleweight division between Tresean Gore and Antonio Trocoli. Gore comes into this fight off a lengthy layoff where he hasn't stepped inside the Octagon in over 2 years meanwhile, Trocoli is coming off a loss in his short-notice promotional debut his last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Gore-Trocoli prediction and pick.

Tresean Gore (4-2) last fought in October 2022 when he defeated Josh Fremd via second-round guillotine. However, since then he has had two fights fall through due to injury. Now, Gore is ready to shake off the ring rust and continue his momentum when he takes on Antonio Trocoli this weekend at UFC Vegas 100.

Antonio Trocoli (12-4) was originally scheduled to make his debut way back in 2022 against Ovince Saint Preux however, he withdrew from the fight which put him on the sidelines for the next year and a half. After two bout cancelations, he finally made his debut against Shara Magomedov who knocked him out in the third round. Now, “Malvado” gets his shot to finally get a win inside the Octagon when he takes on Tresean Gore this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Vegas 100 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 100 Odds: Tresean Gore-Antonio Trocoli Odds

Tresean Gore: -170

Antonio Trocoli: +142

Over 2.5 rounds: +100

Under 2.5 rounds: -130

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Tresean Gore Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Josh Fremd -SUB R2

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 3 (1 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Tresean Gore is set to triumph over Antonio Trocoli at UFC Vegas 100 this weekend, primarily due to his explosive striking and adaptability in the octagon. With a record of 4-2, Gore has demonstrated significant knockout power, finishing two of his fights by KO/TKO with one of them coming during his time on the Ultimate Fighter. His ability to close the distance quickly and land powerful strikes makes him a dangerous opponent for Trocoli, who may struggle to cope with Gore’s aggressive style. Furthermore, Gore's experience in high-pressure situations, including his bouts in the Ultimate Fighter series, gives him an edge in maintaining composure during critical moments.

Trocoli, while experienced with a record of 12-4, may find himself at a disadvantage against Gore's speed and striking versatility. Gore's training camps have focused on refining his grappling defense, which will be crucial against Trocoli's submission attempts. As both fighters step into the octagon on November 9, expect Gore to leverage his athleticism and striking prowess to secure a decisive victory.

Why Antonio Trocoli Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Shara Magomedov – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 3-1-0, 1 NC

Finishes: 8 (3 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Antonio Trocoli is poised to defeat Tresean Gore at UFC Vegas 100 this weekend, leveraging his extensive experience and grappling skills. With a record of 12-4, Trocoli has faced a variety of opponents, showcasing his ability to adapt and thrive under pressure. His previous bouts have demonstrated a solid ground game, with five of his victories coming by submission. This proficiency in grappling will be crucial against Gore, who has been out of the octagon for over two years due to injuries, potentially leaving him less prepared for the intensity of a grueling fight.

Moreover, Trocoli's reach advantage standing at 6'5″ with an 82-inch reach compared to Gore's 6'0″ and 75-inch reach will allow him to control the distance effectively. This could frustrate Gore's striking game and limit his ability to land significant blows. As both fighters step into the octagon on November 9, Trocoli's experience and strategic approach are likely to earn him a decisive victory.

Final Tresean Gore-Antonio Trocoli Prediction & Pick

Antonio Trocoli has a strong chance of upsetting Tresean Gore at UFC Vegas 100 this weekend. While Gore is the betting favorite, Trocoli's significant height and reach advantages could prove troublesome5. At 6'5″, Trocoli towers over the 6'0″ Gore and will likely look to utilize his length to keep Gore at bay. Trocoli's grappling skills shouldn't be overlooked either. With 5 of his 12 wins coming by submission, he poses a serious threat if the fight hits the mat. Gore has shown vulnerability to submissions in the past, which Trocoli could exploit. Additionally, Gore is coming off a two-year layoff due to injuries, which may impact his performance. Ring rust could be a factor, potentially slowing Gore's reactions and cardio. While Gore is talented, Trocoli's physical advantages and submission prowess give him a path to victory. Look for Trocoli to use his reach early before potentially securing a submission win in the later rounds.

Final Tresean Gore-Antonio Trocoli Prediction & Pick: Antonio Trocoli (+142), Under 2.5 Rounds (-130)