You can crash here anytime.

Trevor Noah has returned to host the Grammys for the fourth time, according to The Hollywood Reporter, this time with two surprise guests.

During his opening monologue, Noah congratulated all the musicians — both nominated and not.

“These people write the soundtracks of our lives,” he said.

The Emmy-winning comedian called Mark Ronson one of the greatest producers of all time. Noah then pointed out that Ronson's mother-in-law, Meryl Streep, would be sitting at the same table.

As if summoned, Streep herself accidentally crashed his monologue as she arrived late. The Academy Award-winning actress apologized, but the host waved it off.

“This moment right here. Do you know what this means?” Noah began.

“The Grammys is gonna win an Oscar. I don't know how. I want to thank both Academies. Thank you so much,” he continued.

He also pointed out how the nominations for this year's Grammy were mostly women, such as SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, boygenius and Taylor Swift. Swift, who just made history at music's biggest night, by winning her fourth Album of the Year, walked in late as well due to the sudden downpour.

With Swift's entrance, Noah drew attention to how it doesn't seem fair that football fans have stated time and again how annoyed they are with how the NFL keeps cutting to her during the Kansas City Chiefs when she attends her boyfriend tight end Travis Kelce's games.

“Like she's controlling the cameras the games, right? Let her live,” he intoned.

“In fact, tonight on Taylor's behalf, you know what I'm gonna do? I'm gonna give her a break. Every time they mention Taylor Swift, I'm gonna get revenge. Every time someone says Taylot Swift, I'm gonna cut the cameras to someone who played football,” Noah said.

The camera then cut to Terry Crews in the audience. Crews played as a defensive end and linebacker for NFL teams Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers and Washington Redskins.

Noah also made sure to remind the nominees to keep their acceptance speeches short so the show could be done in under two hours. While he didn't have Anthony Anderson's mom to call out, “Baby!” he had a trick up his sleeves.

“We're gonna get Kelly Clarkson to cover one of your songs better than you ever could,” he said to the audience.

Later in the show, Noah also spoke with Billy Joel who just performed his first new single in three decades. He told Joel that between them, they've sold out Madison Square Garden 152 times.

The iconic singer then asked the host how many he was responsible for.

Noah replied, “Billy, everyone counts.” For the record, Joel: 150, Noah: 2. In fairness, the host was the first African to do so.

While the comedian has hosted the Grammys three times before, this is the first where he's also a nominee. He was up for the Best Comedy Album against Wanda Sykes, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle. It was the latter who took home the trophy.

Noah previously spoke with THR about the possible records that artists nominated would break such as SZA and Swift.

“Any time history can be made, I'm always in favor of it because I always think, ‘If you can just knock down that first domino, then hopefully the rest follow,” the former Daily Host explained.

“There's just something magical about seeing somebody's journey culminate in the making of history.”

See the full list of Grammy nominees and awardees here.