The Texas Longhorns headline the best transfer portal destinations for Trey Moore after he left UTSA football.

There is only one game left in the 2023 college football regular season, and that is the Army-Navy game this weekend. Since most teams have wrapped up their 2023 season, that means the attention of players and the college football world at large has temporarily shifted to the transfer portal. Almost 3,000 players have already put their names in the portal with a new big fish seemingly being thrown into the pond every day. Another big name, granted a more unheralded compared to others who have entered the portal, just put threw his hat in the ring yesterday. That player? UTSA pass rusher Trey Moore.

Perhaps many may not be familiar with Trey Moore's game, but those that aren't should start to learn. Moore put up 14 sacks for the Roadrunners last season, which was third in the entire country. Only Javon Soloman of Troy and Jalen Green of James Madison were able to get to the quarterback more than Moore did in 2023. Moore also added a pick to his ledger this season, the first of his career. Moore should be a very hot commodity out of the transfer portal; no team can ever have enough pass rushers. But where is the best place for him to go? A couple of marquee programs stand out as places Trey Moore could thrive at.

Texas Longhorns

Trey Moore is a San Antonio native. It would make sense why he'd want to stay close to home and be a part of a rising program like UTSA. But if he wants to stay close to home but look to thrive on a bigger platform, the best spot for him would be in Austin with the Texas Longhorns. The drive from San Antonio to Austin is only about 1.5 hours long. If staying home is a priority for Moore, it's hard to find a spot better suited for that than Texas.

The Longhorns could also really use Moore for football reasons. The Longhorns' pass rush was not a strength of theirs in 2023. Texas did accumulate 32 sacks this past season, which led the Big 12, but was also tied for the 32nd-most sacks in the country. Nobody on their team racked up more than six sacks this season. Their pass rush was good, but it could be better. Trey Moore can make it better.

Alabama Crimson Tide

Another big time program that could use Moore would be Alabama. Alabama isn't as close to home as Austin is, but if he wants a big time program to attend, it doesn't get much bigger than Alabama. And the Tide could really use him too.

Alabama's pass rush was better than Texas' in 2023; they put up 38 sacks, which was tied for the ninth-most in the country with the Virginia Tech Hokies. But a key, perhaps *the* reason why Alabama's pass rush was so ferocious this season is Dallas Turner. Not only does Turner have nine sacks in his own right, which led the Tide in 2023, but the attention he garners allows his teammates to get in on the fun too. Remember how no one on Texas registered more than 5.5 sacks in 2023? Well, three players eclipsed that mark for Alabama in 2023: Turner, Chris Braswell, and Justin Eboigbe.

The issue is that Turner is likely going to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft and he will be a very high draft pick. Alabama has to replace his production and presence somehow. Their best way to do so just might be Trey Moore.