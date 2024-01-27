YUUUP!

Trey Songz has been relieved of a potential $10 million legal battle as a sexual assault lawsuit against him has been dismissed due to the alleged victim's failure to meet legal requirements, HipHopDX reports. The singer-songwriter was initially sued in June by an unnamed woman who accused him of exposing her breast at a Connecticut casino in 2013, demanding $10 million for sexual battery and assault.

The accuser claimed that Trey Songz had grabbed and exposed her breast during a pool party, where she had approached him for a photo. This allegation, initially presented in a demand letter in 2022, escalated to a formal lawsuit in the summer of 2023. The woman, identified as Jane Doe, alleged that Songz, also known as Tremaine Neverson, had committed sexual assault by pulling down her bathing suit top during the “Foxwoods Liquid Sundays with Trey Songz” event.

The incident gained attention when a friend of the accuser shared a video with TMZ, showing Songz grabbing her bathing suit top and exposing her breast. The court documents mentioned a degrading chant allegedly made by Songz after the incident. Despite vehement denials from Songz and his team, the legal battle ensued.

The lawsuit faced several amendments from the accuser, and Songz filed a motion to dismiss, citing the statute of limitations. The judge granted the motion but allowed the accuser another chance to amend her claims. Despite her attempts to renew the complaint, Songz filed another successful motion to dismiss on December 29. Notably, the accuser did not respond to Songz's latest motion, leading to the dismissal of the $10 million sexual assault case against the artist.