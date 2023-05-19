Legendary bassist of The Smiths Andy Rourke passed away today after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 59. Many of his bandmates came forward, paying tribute to their fellow musician and companion. Heartbroken with the news, Morrissey, Johnny Marr, Mike Joyce, and others posted a memoriam to Andy Rourke on social media.

It was the guitarist of the 80s band, Johnny Marr, who confirmed the tragic news: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer. Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time.”

The Smiths frontman Morrissey also came forward in a touching statement: “His distinction was so terrific and unconventional and he proved it could be done. He was also very, very funny and very happy… At the end of it all, we hope to feel that we were valued. Andy need not worry about that.”

On Twitter, former drummer of the indie band Mike Joyce said of Rourke: “Not only the most talented bass player I’ve ever had the privilege to play with but the sweetest, funniest lad I’ve ever met. Andy’s left the building, but his musical legacy is perpetual. I miss you so much already. Forever in my heart mate.”

Music producer Stephen Street shared his thoughts, “Andy was a superb musician and a lovely guy. I haven’t been able to read any other news about details yet but I send my deepest condolences and thoughts to his friends and family.”

Rest in peace Andy Rourke.