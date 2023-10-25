The director of Trick ‘r Treat, Michael Dougherty, discussed the future of the film sequel and hinted about the script.

Fans have wanted another Trick ‘r Treat movie, and it looks like they're getting it. The director announced that a sequel was in development, according to Collider.

Michael Dougherty talks about Trick ‘r Treat Part 2

“I will say this, because we said it last year at the Beyond Fest screening, the sequel is in active development with Legendary,” Dougherty addressed. “I'll go so far as to say that we have several drafts of the script.”

While development occurs, it sounds like the old team is back together.

“I brought back the same storyboard artist I mentioned before, Simeon Wilkins, so we have a stack of storyboards and a good fat stack of concept art done by Breehn Burns as well. So it's inching along,” the director said.

He added, “Things are starting to get real for the sequel, though there's still much to accomplish before casting can be considered and cameras can start rolling.”

What's really exciting is what he said about the script.

“We have a really, really great script for a sequel. And I brought in my co-writer from Krampus to do it with me. So Zach Shields and Todd Casey, who do Krampus with me, also helped me write Trick ‘r Treat Part 2,” the director said.

There's no release date mentioned, and we don't know when we expect development to wrap up. But exciting news, nonetheless, for Sam and Trick ‘r Treat fans everywhere.