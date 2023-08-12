Tory Lanez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. TMZ caught up with rapper Trinidad James at LAX on Friday (Aug 11) where he shared what he thought about the sentencing.

The “All Gold Everything” rapper used Kendrick Lamar's “Money Trees” lyrics “Everybody gon' respect the shooter/But the one in front of the gun lives forever,” to give his perspective on what he thought about the situation.

He also gave his point of view on what he thinks about Iggy Azaelea writing a letter on the behalf of Lanez's character. In a since-deleted tweet, the “Fancy” rapper said that she thought her letter would only been seen by the judge.

“Yet it’s being discussed in public? I never intended to publicly comment,” she wrote. “Iam not in support of throwing away ANY ones life if we can give reasonable punishments that are rehabilitative instead. I support prison reform. Period.”

Megan Thee Stallion did not attend the court hearing as she wanted to “preserve her mental well-being,” according to Law&Crime reporter Meghann Cuniff. However, a statement was read by District Attorney Kathy Ta on her behalf.

“He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma,” Megan wrote, per Cuniff. “He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul.

“He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media. He released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade.”

She continued: “At first, he tried to deny the shooting ever happened. Then, he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend. In his tantrum of lies, he’s blamed the system, blamed the press and, as of late, he’s using his childhood trauma to shield himself and avoid culpability.”

“For once, the defendant must be forced to face the full consequences of his heinous actions and face justice,” she concluded.

Following his sentencing, Tory also released a statement on his Instagram.

Tory’s statement read: “In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of,” Tory wrote on Instagram. “I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do. I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious. Tough times don’t last, tough people do. To my family, friends, and umbrellas thank you for your continued support. See you soon.”

After a two-week trial in December, a Los Angeles jury found Lanez, guilty of each of the three charges he faced: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

It is unclear if Tory will get time served as part of his sentencing due to his being in jail since December.