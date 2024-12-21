Trinity Rodman is calling cap on the apology that her father, Dennis Rodman, wrote online.

Earlier this week, Dennis posted a now-deleted lengthy caption on Instagram reacting to the Olympic gold medalist soccer star's interview with Alex Cooper's “Call Her Daddy” podcast. Trinity claimed that Dennis was absent when she and her brother, DJ Rodman, were growing up.

Her viral interview received a response from Dennis who apologized for how he treated her in the past and urged her to stay in contact with him.

“Sorry I wasn’t the Dad you wanted me to be but either way I still tried and I still try and never will stop,” the five-time NBA champion wrote.

“I will keep trying even when you’re being told as an adult not to respond to my phone calls,” the NBA Hall of Famer continued in the post with photos of him and her over the years. “I will try even when it’s difficult and if it takes a long time. I’m always here and tell you all the time rather it’s your voice or voicemail how proud I am. I always had one wish and it was I wish my kids would call me and come see me. Hopefully one day I can get that.”

Dennis claimed that he was not going to give up on having a relationship with her.

Trinity Rodman Responds To Dennis Rodman's Apology and Speaks Out On Growing Up Without Him

Unfortunately for Dennis, the apology did not go over well. Trinity took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Dec. 20, to respond to the “joke” of an apology.

“A joke. The response alone. And the attention. Wiping my hands with it and I'm done. Thank you,” the Olympic champion wrote.

Trinity previously told Cooper about her estranged relationship with Dennis as she noted that she and her brother would only see him a couple of times a year.

“He's a person. He's not a dad,” Trinity said. “Maybe by blood, but nothing else.”

She told Cooper that her mother, Michelle Moyer, attempted to have Trinity and her brother live together with Dennis but it didn't work out.

“We tried to live with him, but he’s having parties 24/7. He’s bringing random b*tches in,” Trinity continued. “My mom didn’t want — she was strong enough to deal with it because even to this day, I still believe that my dad hasn’t loved anyone after my mom.”

Moyer and Dennis got divorced in 2004.

“I think he’s an extremely selfish human being,” Trinity said. “I think everything has always been about him.”