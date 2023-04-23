Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Trinity Trigger finally arrives in the West after a long time, making its Western debut on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC through Steam.

Trinity Trigger Release Date: April 25, 2023

Trinity Trigger is coming out on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC through Steam on April 25, 2023. The game is developed by FuRyu and was published by Xseed Games. All versions of the game to be released to the West will be released alongside the Extra Episode Set DLC and the Weapon Set DLC.

Gameplay

Trinity Trigger is an action role-playing game with a lot of influence from 90s JRPGs with local co-op multiplayer features. Trinity Trigger features fast-paced and customizable combat, allowing players to try out a whole arsenal of eight weapons, each with its own mechanics, combos, and attributes. On top of that, players can also switch freely between three different characters to add more variability on their gameplay.

The game’s levels consist of Towers called Arma that contain different environmental puzzles, set in a slew of biomes unique for each Tower. Up for secret passages and discover secret areas and treasures? This game has a lot of that as well. Trinity Trigger’s accessible and rewarding gameplay incorporates modern flourishes to make it an exciting new adventure for players of all ages.

Story

Players take on the role of Cyan, a young man burdened by the gods with the mantle of Warrior of Chaos and an inevitable clash against the Warrior of Order. Cyan sets out on a grand adventure to defy fate and save Trinitia. Cyan and his companions Elise and Zantis are accompanied by strange creatures known as Triggers that can transform into eight types of weapons, which allows players to switch between characters and different weapons at any time in the game and allow for local co-op gameplay.

