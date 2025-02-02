Blac Chyna does not play about her daughter, Dream Kardashian, and spoke up about Tristan Thompson's recent comments. The social media personality who now goes by her brith name Angela White, ripped into Thompson as he refeered her eight-year-old daughter as his daughter.

In a now-viral video, the Cleveland Cavaliers star said he had a message to his “two daughters” Dream and True which the latter he shares with his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian.

“I have two daughters, and their names are … Dream is my oldest daughter, and True is the second oldest,” the Cleveland Cavaliers center said in a Snapchat Story Thursday. “Those are my two girls, and I miss you guys so much. I love you guys.”

The video was reposted by several blog sites including Hollywood Unlocked where White commented, “Dream has one mother, Angela White, and one father, Robert Kardashian.”

“I usually don’t speak up, but I’m done,” she went on, urging the NBA star to “stop all this clout chasing involving [her] daughter!”

While White and Rob are no longer in a romantic relationship, she said in her comment that they have a “healthy” co-parenting relationship and joint custody of their daughter. White is currently engaged to Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Derrick Milano.

White was enraged with Thompson's video but there were a mix of persepctives in the comment section.

“I don’t think Tristan meant any harm ‘ he wants to show Dream the same love he shows True especially since he be around them” one fan wrote.

“Stand on business Angela! [clap emoji] Claiming Dream but not claiming Theo is nasty work!” another fan wrote referring to Thompson's son Theo who he shares with Maralee Nichols.

“I don’t think he meant any harm,” another fan responded, adding, “My brother calls my daughter his daughter. It’s just the bond they have.”

“He definitely was out of line ion care how nobody feels and yes it takes a village but she has two active parents,” another fan commented.

White also has an older son, King, who she shares with rapper Tyga. Thompson on the other hand has two other children, Tatum who he also shares with Khloe, as well as his oldest song Prince who she shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Khloe Kardashian Refers To Herself As Dream's “Third Parent” Amid Recent Tristan Thompson Comments

This is not the first time that Dream was referred to as someone else's child in the Kardashian family. In a 2023 episode of The Kardashians, Khloe referred to herself as Dream's “third parent” since she spends a lot of time with her and Rob.

“I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express,” Khloe said in an Instagram Story post at the time. “Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.”

“Rob does such an incredible job with [Dream] and I’m just there to help whenever he needs. I do not have a relationship with Dream’s mom,” she confessed. “It is hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Khloe and White were in a legal battle — along with Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kim Kardashian — in 2017 where she sued them for defamation for $100 million. White was not awarded anything in damages and in 2022, the rest of the family was found not guilty of defamation.

As of now Tristan Thompson has not responded to White's comments neither has Rob.