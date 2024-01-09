The new release on digital and physical media as a ton of bonsues.

If you’re a fan of Trolls Band Together, you’re in for a special treat.

The upcoming release in physical format on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital will have sing-alongs, deleted scenes, backstories, and much more, according to Universal.

Trolls Band Together gets exciting extras with release on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital

The official press release reads, “Get your hustle on and experience the BroZone craze all over again with Poppy, Branch, Viva, and Tiny Diamond in DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together Sing-Along Edition available on Digital, 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD January 16, 2024, from Univeral Pictures Home Entertainment.”

The Walt Dohrn-directed animated film will include quite a ton of bonuses.

First off, there’s a sing-along version. Beyond that, there’s an original short called It Takes Three. It features Poppy, Viva, and Tiny Diamond, who “get sucked into the Hustle-verse, only to discover that it is devoid of hustle.”

The head of story, Colin Jack, has an intro that goes with deleted scenes.

Other features include Wall Climb — Broken Tooth, Bridget Gristle Honeymoon, Crimp and Tiny Romance, Fun in the Recording Booth, Feature Commentary, How To: Hug Time Bracelets, and more.

Plus, you can join *NSYNC in the studio for Hi, Hi, Hi. It’s the first time in 20 years the boy band recorded a new song together.

Owning Trolls Band Together in any format you prefer seems like a must with all the bonus features. Any fan of the trolls has got to love all the variety of new extras on the way.